Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in 25-year-old forward Timo Werner, who has not started a Premier League match for Chelsea since the start of the season. (Express) external-link

Chelsea are set to revive their interest in 22-year-old France centre-back Jules Kounde during the January transfer window if Sevilla lower their asking price to about 50m euros. (ESPN) external-link

The Blues, along with Paris St-Germain and Liverpool, are also said to be keen on AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 24. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal have reportedly identified Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri, 24, as the ideal long-term replacement for Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, but the Moroccan is determined to stay at the Spanish club. (La Colina de Nervion - in Spanish) external-link

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is likely to reject any offers from the Bundesliga champions to extend his contract as the 25-year-old France international is "dreaming" of a move to the Premier League. (Le10Sport - in French) external-link

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans is being watched by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United as Leicester try to tie down the 24-year-old to a new contract. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

The Foxes have also made contact with Serie A side Sassuolo about Italy winger Domenico Berardi, 27, over a possible January transfer move. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Barcelona made a £68m bid to re-sign forward Neymar, 29, before the reality of the club's financial problems saw Lionel Messi leave the Catalan side to join the Brazilian at Paris St-Germain. (Star) external-link

Liverpool will target Valencia and Spain midfielder Carlos Soler, 24, as a replacement for Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, who left to join PSG this summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba thinks manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should sign Monaco's highly rated French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 21. (Express) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is happy Ainsley Maitland-Niles has stayed with the Gunners, and revealed he held private talks with the 22-year-old after the England midfielder publicly expressed a desire to leave the club in the summer. (Mirror) external-link

Arteta has suggested English midfielder Jack Wilshere, 29, could train with former club Arsenal while he attempts to find a new club following his release from Bournemouth. (Mirror) external-link

Everton tried to agree a deal with Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir to sell midfielder James Rodriguez, 30, but the Colombia international refused to leave Goodison Park. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed a meeting is scheduled with the agents of Ousmane Dembele, 24, as the Catalan club look to tie the French forward down to a new contract. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

AC Milan are interested in signing Real Madrid and Spain winger Marco Asensio, 25, next summer. (TDFichajes - in Spanish) external-link