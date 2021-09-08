Last updated on .From the section Gossip

PSG are interested in 28-year-old Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, who has less than a year left on his Chelsea contract. (Le10Sport - in French) external-link

Manchester United have identified West Ham's England international Declan Rice, 22, as their first-choice midfield target in next summer's transfer window. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Real Madrid will target Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, if they fail to sign 21-year-old Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid and a number of top Premier League teams are keeping close tabs on Fulham's Fabio Carvalho, 19. The Portugal-born attacker, who has six caps for England Under-18s, has less than a year left on his contract at Craven Cottage. (Mail) external-link

Borussia Dortmund have agreed a new contract with England midfielder Jude Bellingham and have no plans to sell the 18-year-old next summer, despite interest from Premier League clubs. (90Min) external-link

Lionel Messi insisted his Paris St-Germain contract include a clause that sees the 34-year-old's international duties with Argentina take precedence over playing for the Ligue 1 side ahead of next year's World Cup in Qatar. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona will be forced to pay Liverpool a 20m euro (£17.1m) bonus if Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho makes over 100 appearances for the La Liga side. The 29-year-old has played 90 games for Barca since joining them from the Reds in January 2018. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

The 46-year-old returning to playing after 12-year drugs ban Two bans for cocaine use seemed certain to end Francesco Flachi's career - but he is now closing in on an unlikely return at the age of 46.

Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy's loan move to Galatasaray has fallen through because the 29-year-old Senegal international cannot reach Istanbul before the Turkish transfer deadline. (Foot Mercato via Get French Football News) external-link

Franck Kessie could leave AC Milan in January after the Ivory Coast midfielder, 24, rejected the Serie A club's latest contract offer worth 6.5m euro (£5.9m) a year. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Kessie, although they are likely to face competition from Tottenham and Paris St-Germain. (Il Milanista - in Italian) external-link

Former Arsenal defender David Luiz, 34, is eyeing a return to his native Brazil after snubbing interest from Marseille. (Le10Sport - in French) external-link

Another former Arsenal player, Mesut Ozil, is attracting interest from clubs in the MLS and Qatar with the German midfielder, 32, having fallen out of favour at Fenerbahce. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

