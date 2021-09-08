Transfer rumours: Rudiger, Rice, Lewandowski, Bellingham, Messi, Ozil, Kessie
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
PSG are interested in 28-year-old Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, who has less than a year left on his Chelsea contract. (Le10Sport - in French)
Manchester United have identified West Ham's England international Declan Rice, 22, as their first-choice midfield target in next summer's transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)
Real Madrid will target Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, if they fail to sign 21-year-old Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer. (AS - in Spanish)
Real Madrid and a number of top Premier League teams are keeping close tabs on Fulham's Fabio Carvalho, 19. The Portugal-born attacker, who has six caps for England Under-18s, has less than a year left on his contract at Craven Cottage. (Mail)
Borussia Dortmund have agreed a new contract with England midfielder Jude Bellingham and have no plans to sell the 18-year-old next summer, despite interest from Premier League clubs. (90Min)
Lionel Messi insisted his Paris St-Germain contract include a clause that sees the 34-year-old's international duties with Argentina take precedence over playing for the Ligue 1 side ahead of next year's World Cup in Qatar. (Sport - in Spanish)
Barcelona will be forced to pay Liverpool a 20m euro (£17.1m) bonus if Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho makes over 100 appearances for the La Liga side. The 29-year-old has played 90 games for Barca since joining them from the Reds in January 2018. (Sport - in Spanish)
Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy's loan move to Galatasaray has fallen through because the 29-year-old Senegal international cannot reach Istanbul before the Turkish transfer deadline. (Foot Mercato via Get French Football News)
Franck Kessie could leave AC Milan in January after the Ivory Coast midfielder, 24, rejected the Serie A club's latest contract offer worth 6.5m euro (£5.9m) a year. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Kessie, although Milan may seek a swap deal, with the Premier League club's Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 30, moving to the San Siro. (Il Milanista - in Italian)
Former Arsenal defender David Luiz, 34, is eyeing a return to his native Brazil after snubbing interest from Marseille. (Le10Sport - in French)
Another former Arsenal player, Mesut Ozil, is attracting interest from clubs in the MLS and Qatar with the German midfielder, 32, having fallen out of favour at Fenerbahce. (AS - in Spanish)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment