Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 18, has hinted at a possible move to Liverpool with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp set to raid his former club Borussia Dortmund. (Star) external-link

Liverpool have also been told to sign 27-year-old Genk and Nigeria striker Paul Onuachu by the Belgian club's sporting director. (Mirror) external-link

The Reds are also in a three-club-battle with Bayern Munich and Barcelona to sign Red Bull Salzburg and Germany wonderkid Karim Adeyemi, 19, who has scored six goals in six league games this season. (Bild, via Mirror) external-link

Chelsea will continue to monitor Sevilla and France centre-back Jules Kounde, 22, over a potential deal in January after missing out on their top defensive target this summer. (Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester City missed out on Wesley Ribeiro Silva this summer after their £6.5m bid for the 22-year-old Brazilian winger was rejected by Palmeiras. (Marca, via HITC) external-link

Arsenal have rejected a bid from Turkish side Galatasaray for 29-year-old Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny. (Sky Sports) external-link

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, 25, turned down the chance to join Tottenham or AC Milan in the summer, with the Spaniard unsettled at Real Madrid. (Marca) external-link

Homegrown talent looking for a new start? Jesse Lingard rejects new Manchester United deal

Manchester United could have a clear path to signing West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 22, next summer as Chelsea consider alternative options. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool's failure to sell Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri, 29, earlier or 26-year-old Belgian forward Divock Origi cost them the chance to sign Zambian forward Patson Daka, 22, from Red Bull Salzburg, before he joined Leicester City. (Here We Go Podcast, via Express) external-link

Arsenal's forgotten Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, 23, could be poised to seal a permanent deal to loan club Stuttgart. (Bild, via Star) external-link

Express back page