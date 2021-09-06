Transfer rumours: Rice, Soler, Asensio, Pogba, Van de Beek, Ramsey, Foden
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United remain keen on West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, despite deciding not to move for the 22-year-old this summer. (ESPN)
Liverpool are exploring a possible move for 24-year-old Valencia and Spain midfielder Carlos Soler, who has a £125m release clause in his contract. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp views Soler as a possible replacement for Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, who joined Paris St-Germain on a free transfer this summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Liverpool are also interested in 25-year-old Spain attacker Marco Asensio, who is prepared to leave Real Madrid in a bid to relaunch his career. (Todofichajes - in Spanish)
The agent of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek says he held talks with Everton over a potential summer move for the 24-year-old Dutchman. (Express)
However, Van de Beek says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen for him to stay at Old Trafford after holding talks with the United boss regarding his future. (Vibe with Five)
PSG have turned their attention to AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 24, as they believe Manchester United and France star Paul Pogba, 28, would prefer a move to Real Madrid next summer. (Defensa Central - in Spanish)
Tottenham are also interested in Kessie and may be prepared to offload 24-year-old French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as a makeweight. (Express)
Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny's proposed move to Besiktas has broken down due to the 29-year-old Egypt midfielder's wage demands. Elneny, who spent the 2019-20 season loan at Besiktas, also saw a switch to Galatasaray fall through for the same reasons. (talkSPORT)
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 30, turned down several offers to leave Juventus over the summer as he is determined to nail down a regular starting place under Massimiliano Allegri. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Phil Foden, 21, is set to be offered a new six-year contract at Manchester City despite the England midfielder having three years left on his current deal. (Manchester Evening News)
Atletico Madrid could make a move to sign 29-year-old Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa if Slovenia international Jan Oblak, 28, leaves the La Liga champions next summer. (La Razon - in Spanish)
Manchester City and PSG are two of the clubs keeping close tabs on AC Milan and France left-back Theo Hernandez, 23. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Inter Milan are interested in signing France midfielder Corentin Tolisso, 27, on a free transfer when his Bayern Munich contract expires next summer. (Tuttosport via Sempre Inter)
