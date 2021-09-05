Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool are continuing to talk to Mohamed Salah's representatives over a new deal for the 29-year-old Egypt forward. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Everton's Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez has been linked with a move to Istanbul Basaksehir, with the Turkish club keen to sign the 30-year-old before their transfer window closes on Wednesday. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui says the La Liga club did not deliberately block French defender Jules Kounde, 22, from moving to Chelsea this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny continues to be linked with a move to Besiktas, but the 29-year-old's wage demands are said to have seen a deal collapse. (Mirror) external-link

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has said Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is wanted by Arsenal, could leave on a free transfer next summer. (Team Talk) external-link

No ball games allowed Brazil v Argentina abandoned five minutes after kick-off over Covid issue

Italian champions Inter Milan could also make a move for the 25-year-old as they search for a successor to 37-year-old Slovenia keeper Samir Handanovic. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Paris St-Germain are hopeful France striker Kylian Mbappe will commit to a new contract despite the 22-year-old's desire to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Huddersfield Town's 22-year-old English midfielder Lewis O'Brien, who was wanted by Leeds United in the summer, is in discussions with the Terriers about a new contract. (Huddersfield Examiner) external-link

Arsenal face a potentially significant loss after failing to sell 22-year-old striker Eddie Nketiah in the summer, with the former England Under-21 international stalling on a contract offer from the Gunners and able to commit to a free transfer to a foreign club in January. (Sun) external-link

Metro back page