Transfer rumours: Salah, Ronaldo, Foden, Camavinga, Neymar, Kessie
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, has demanded £500,000 a week to sign a new contract at Anfield. (Mirror)
Paris St-Germain spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo about a move from Juventus this summer, but no offer was made, allowing the Portugal forward, 36, to make an emotional return to Manchester United. (Goal)
Romelu Lukaku, 28, has said former club Inter Milan got him out of a "deep hole" after he left Manchester United in 2019. The Belgium striker joined Chelsea this summer. (Daily Mail)
Manchester City will quadruple 21-year-old England playmaker Phil Foden's wages as they look to tie him down to a new contract. (Star)
Real Madrid had been tracking France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 18, for three years before signing him from Rennes this summer. (Marca)
Tottenham's hopes of signing Spain winger Adama Traore, 25, in January have taken a hit after he opened contract talks with current club Wolves. (Express)
Signing Brazil star Neymar, 29, from Barcelona in 2017 has cost PSG £489m in his transfer fee and wages. (Marca)
Former Bayern Munich and France winger Franck Ribery will sign for Serie A side Salernitana next week. The 38-year-old is a free agent since leaving Fiorentina. (Fabrizio Romano)
Tottenham and Chelsea have been put on red alert after Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 24, turned down a new AC Milan contract. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has complete confidence in manager Ronald Koeman and has no plans to sack him. (Sport)
Keen gardener and Everton boss Rafael Benitez has encouraged his players to ditch gaming and get outside more. (Star)
