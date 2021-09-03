Transfer rumours: Traore, Mbappe, Ronaldo, Dybala, Lingard, Olmo
Wolves want to make Spain winger Adama Traore, 25, their highest-paid player with a new £120,000-a-week deal to fend off interest from Tottenham and Liverpool. (Sun)
Real Madrid prepared seven contracts to negotiate with Kylian Mbappe as they aimed to sign the France forward before the transfer deadline, but the Spanish giants are optimistic the 22-year-old will choose to join them from Paris St-Germain in 2022. (Sport - in Spanish)
Mbappe's failure to agree a move from PSG this summer saw his junior club AS Bondy miss out on a compensation fee of more than 2m euros (£1.7m). (L'Equipe - in French)
France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 18, convinced Rennes to let him join Real Madrid this summer, despite PSG making more lucrative offers to both himself and his former club. (AS - in Spanish)
PSG did not submit a formal bid for Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo despite holding discussions over a move for the 36-year-old before he left Juventus to rejoin Manchester United. (Le10Sport - in French)
Juventus want to build a team around Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, 27, after agreeing to let Ronaldo return to United. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, turned down the chance to join West Ham on a permanent basis following last season's loan spell at the Hammers in order to fight for his place at Manchester United. (90Min)
Inter Milan are among the clubs interested in Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 37, who is expected to leave the Gunners on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Barcelona will attempt to sign Spain forward Dani Olmo, 23, from RB Leipzig in January, having already agreed a five-year contract in principle. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Some of the Barcelona squad reacted with joy following France forward Antoine Griezmann's return to Atletico Madrid with the 30-year-old having struggled to find his place at the Nou Camp. (Diario Sport - in Spanish)
French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 27, hopes to stay with AC Milan after his second loan stint from Chelsea expires. (Goal)
USA defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, 23, rejected a deadline-day move from Tottenham to Torino, before securing a late loan move to Celtic. (Football Insider)
Celtic have set their sights on signing Britain's tallest outfield player, 6ft 9in forward Kyle Hudlin, 21, who plays for National League side Solihull Moors. (Football Insider)
David Beckham's son Romeo, 19, has signed for Fort Lauderdale CF, who play in the third tier of the United States football pyramid. (Miami Total Futbol)
