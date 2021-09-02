Transfer rumours: Kounde, Aurier, Haaland, Mbappe, Walker-Peters
France defender Jules Kounde, 22, is furious with Sevilla for not selling him to Chelsea. (Spanish Football Podcast, via Express)
Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier, 28, would be open to a move to Arsenal after terminating his contract at Tottenham on deadline day. (Sky Sports)
Real Madrid are ready to move for Norway and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, and 22-year-old France and Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe this summer. (Marca, via Mail)
The Spanish giants are also interested in bringing France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, to the Bernabeu from Manchester United. (Marca, via Manchester Evening News)
Chelsea's pursuit of Haaland has suffered a setback after they were told they would have to pay £825,000 a week for his wages. (Mirror)
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blocked five players from leaving Old Trafford this summer. (Mirror)
Everton made an enquiry about Southampton's 24-year-old English defender Kyle Walker-Peters in the final days of the transfer window. (Telegraph, via Football Transfer Tavern)
Juventus turned down the chance to sign Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 34, from Manchester United shortly after 36-year-old Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo left the club. (Mirror)
Wolves are planning to revisit winger Adama Traore's contract situation after rejecting two summer bids from Tottenham for the 25-year-old Spain international. (Birmingham.Live)
Mariano Diaz's agent has said "something strange happened" to prevent the 28-year-old Spanish striker from joining Valencia from Real Madrid. (El Partidazo de Cope, via Football Espana)
