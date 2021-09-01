Last updated on .From the section Gossip

France defender Jules Kounde, 22, is furious with Sevilla for not selling him to Chelsea. (Spanish Football Podcast, via Express) external-link

Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier, 28, would be open to a move to Arsenal after terminating his contract at Tottenham on deadline day. (Sky Sports) external-link

Real Madrid are ready to move for Norway and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, and 22-year-old France and Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe this summer. (Marca, via Mail) external-link

The Spanish giants are also interested in bringing France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, to the Bernabeu from Manchester United. (Marca, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Chelsea's pursuit of Haaland has suffered a setback after they were told they would have to pay £825,000 a week for his wages. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blocked five players from leaving Old Trafford this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the number seven shirt for Manchester United

Everton made an enquiry about Southampton's 24-year-old English defender Kyle Walker-Peters in the final days of the transfer window. (Telegraph, via Football Transfer Tavern) external-link

Juventus turned down the chance to sign Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 34, from Manchester United shortly after 36-year-old Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo left the club. (Mirror) external-link

Wolves are planning to revisit winger Adama Traore's contract situation after rejecting two summer bids from Tottenham for the 25-year-old Spain international. (Birmingham.Live) external-link

Mariano Diaz's agent has said "something strange happened" to prevent the 28-year-old Spanish striker from joining Valencia from Real Madrid. (El Partidazo de Cope, via Football Espana) external-link

