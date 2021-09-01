Transfer rumours: Haaland, Woodward, Ronaldo, Olmo
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, will be Manchester United's top target next summer despite the arrival of 36-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. (ESPN)
Outgoing Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward 'played a key role' in the acquisition of Ronaldo. (Manchester Evening News)
Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, is expected to wear the number 17 shirt at Chelsea after joining on loan from Atletico Madrid on deadline day. (Star)
Barcelona will try to sign Spain midfielder Dani Olmo, 23, again in January after missing out with a deadline-day £50m bid that was rejected by RB Leipzig. (Mail)
Leicester, Southampton and Nottingham Forest all made late offers for Middlesbrough's 21-year-old English right-back Djed Spence. (Northern Echo)
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo assured new signing Emerson Royal, 22, that he would play a key role in the team, before the Brazilian defender agreed to leave Barcelona. (Marca)
Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are set to battle for 25-year-old Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma in January. (Mirror)
Chelsea's 22-year-old French defender Malang Sarr has been left in limbo after his loan move to Bundesliga side Greuther Furth collapsed on deadline day. (Mail)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment