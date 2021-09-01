Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, will be Manchester United's top target next summer despite the arrival of 36-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. (ESPN) external-link

Outgoing Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward 'played a key role' in the acquisition of Ronaldo. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, is expected to wear the number 17 shirt at Chelsea after joining on loan from Atletico Madrid on deadline day. (Star) external-link

Barcelona will try to sign Spain midfielder Dani Olmo, 23, again in January after missing out with a deadline-day £50m bid that was rejected by RB Leipzig. (Mail) external-link

Leicester, Southampton and Nottingham Forest all made late offers for Middlesbrough's 21-year-old English right-back Djed Spence. (Northern Echo) external-link

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo assured new signing Emerson Royal, 22, that he would play a key role in the team, before the Brazilian defender agreed to leave Barcelona. (Marca) external-link

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are set to battle for 25-year-old Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma in January. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea's 22-year-old French defender Malang Sarr has been left in limbo after his loan move to Bundesliga side Greuther Furth collapsed on deadline day. (Mail) external-link

The Star back page