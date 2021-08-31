Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid were unsuccessful with a fresh 220m euro (£189m) bid for Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, 22. The France international will now be free to negotiate a pre-contract deal with the Spanish club in January before joining them on a free transfer next summer. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United's French forward Anthony Martial, 25, rejected the chance to join Lyon in a last-minute move on deadline day. (L'Equipe, via Mirror) external-link

Unlike Martial, United midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, wanted to leave Old Trafford - only for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to block the Netherlands international's loan move to Everton. (AD - in Dutch) external-link

Atletico Madrid knocked back an £18m bid for England right-back Kieran Trippier, 30, from Manchester United, which prompted the Premier League club to block 22-year-old Portugal defender Diogo Dalot's move to Borussia Dortmund. (Sport1, via Star) external-link

Tottenham did not return with an improved bid for winger Adam Traore after having had a £30m offer rejected on Monday. Wolves demanded £50m for the 25-year-old Spain international.(Athletic) external-link

Wolves pursued a deal for Marseille and France Under-21 midfielder Boubacar Kamara, 21, after an attempt to sign Portugal's Renato Sanches, 24, from Lille fell through. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

West Ham were keen on signing England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, from Manchester United following his successful loan spell last season, but were not willing to meet the Old Trafford club's £25m asking price. (Talksport) external-link

Newcastle failed with their attempt to sign former England Under-21 midfielder Hamza Choudhury, 23, from Leicester after discussions between the two clubs broke down. (Sky Sports) external-link

