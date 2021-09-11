Transfer rumours: Bellingham, Haaland, Mbappe, Adeyemi, Hudson-Odoi, Ndombele

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Football gossip logo

Manchester City have added Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham to their wanted list and will challenge Liverpool for the 18-year-old England midfielder. (Star on Sunday)external-link

Norway and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, does not intend to rush a decision over his future when a release clause of just under £70m kicks in during 2022. (90 Min)external-link

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says there is "no disappointment" at the club after they failed to sign France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, from Paris St-Germain in the summer. (Goal)external-link

Arsenal are looking at Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Nice boss Christophe Galtier as possible options if they decide to replace Mikel Arteta. (Transfer Window Podcast, via Teamtalk)external-link

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says it was "a very easy decision" not to let England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 20, leave on the last day of the summer transfer window. (Football London)external-link

Barcelona turned down signing French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 24, and Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier, 28, as part of the deal that saw them sell Brazil right-back Emerson Royal to Tottenham. (Fabrizio Romano, via Sunday Express)external-link

Millwall attacking midfielder Jed Wallace is out of contract next summer and the 27-year-old English player is attracting interest from Brentford, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, West Ham as well as Celtic, Rangers and West Brom. (Football League World)external-link

West Ham are monitoring Preston North End midfielder Lewis Leigh, with Everton also keeping an eye on the 17-year-old English player. (Football Insider)external-link

Chelsea held talks to sign Germany wonderkid Karim Adeyemi, 19, three years ago but failed to land the Red Bull Salzburg striker. (Sunday Express)external-link

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars says he would prefer to take on the same role at Barcelona rather than Arsenal. (Ajax Life, via Marca)external-link

The front page of the Sunday Telegraph sport section
Front page of the Sunday Telegraph sport section
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories