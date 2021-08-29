Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool, Leeds and Aston Villa may make a late move for Sampdoria and Denmark winger Mikkel Damsgaard, but Tottenham have dropped out of the race for the 21-year-old, who starred for his country at Euro 2020. (La Repubblica via Sport Witness) external-link

Paris St-Germain are yet to respond to Real Madrid's offer for France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, with the La Liga club having set a Monday deadline for the Ligue 1 side to accept or reject their approach. (Marca) external-link

Sevilla will not accept an offer of less than 80m euros (£68.5m) for France defender Jules Kounde. Chelsea have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old after selling his international team-mate Kurt Zouma, 26, to West Ham. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

West Ham are close to completing a £25m deal to sign Croatia midfielder Nikola Vlasic, 23, from CSKA Moscow. (Guardian) external-link

Aston Villa are preparing a £15m offer for Liverpool and England Under-21 midfielder Curtis Jones, 20, who is yet to feature for the Reds this season. (Sun) external-link

Everton, Brighton, Leeds and Crystal Palace are all in the race to sign Manchester United and Wales winger Daniel James, 23, who is free to leave Old Trafford with 36-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo set to arrive from Juventus. (Star) external-link

Everton are in talks over a deal to sign Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon from Chinese side Dalian Professional. Toffees boss Rafael Benitez managed the 31-year-old in China and at Newcastle. (Sky Sports) external-link

Watford are in talks with Birmingham over selling 33-year-old club captain Troy Deeney to the Championship side. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Torino are lining up a loan move for Leicester and Belgium midfielder Dennis Praet, 27, who has not featured for the Foxes this season. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Sport Witness) external-link

Juventus will pursue a move for Borussia Dortmund's Belgium international Axel Witsel, 32, with Massimiliano Allegri keen to bolster his midfield ranks. (Sky Sport - in Italian) external-link

The Serie A club may also make a move for Paris St-Germain's Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, 28, who scored 124 goals in 219 games in a six-year spell for Juve's rivals Inter Milan. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement to sign Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 27, from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig for 16m euros (£13.7m). (Bild - in German) external-link

