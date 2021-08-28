Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid have given Paris St-Germain until Sunday to accept their bid for France forward Kylian Mbappe, as the Spanish club are not willing to offer more than 190m euros (£163m) for the 22-year-old. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, will become the highest-paid player in Premier League history when he completes his move from Juventus to Manchester United. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea's hopes of signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla have been dented after the Spaniards raised their asking price for the 22-year-old to £68.5m. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are hopeful of signing Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot from Manchester United if the Premier League club manage to find a replacement for the 22-year-old. (Sky Sports) external-link

However, Dalot is said to be determined to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United are planning to make a late move for 30-year-old England right-back Kieran Trippier, with Atletico Madrid said to be demanding 40m euros (£34.3m) for the former Tottenham player. (AS via HITC) external-link

Tottenham have stepped up their pursuit of Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal, 22, and offloading 28-year-old Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier would help their efforts to sign the Brazilian. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Juventus are close to re-signing Italy striker Moise Kean on a two-year loan from Everton, with an obligation to buy the 21-year-old who joined the Toffees from Italians in 2019. (Sky Sports) external-link

Wolves are close to completing a deal to sign South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig. The 25-year-old has also attracted interest from Brighton, West Ham and Atalanta this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Crystal Palace have made a £15m bid for Celtic's French striker Odsonne Edouard, 23. Palace have also held talks with Arsenal's English striker Eddie Nketiah, 22, while they have explored potential moves for English duo Reiss Nelson, 21, and 23-year-old Ademola Lookman of Arsenal and RB Leipzig respectively, and Sassuolo's Ivory Coast international Jeremie Boga in their search for a winger. (Mail) external-link

Leicester's English midfielder Hamza Choudhury, 23, is keen to join Newcastle on loan, while the Magpies are close to signing Mexican forward Santiago Munoz, 19, from Santos Laguna. (Chronicle) external-link

Everton are interested in signing England right-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 23, on loan from Arsenal. (Sky Sports) external-link

Reading are in talks with Chelsea over a move for 31-year-old English midfielder Danny Drinkwater. (Reading Chronicle) external-link

France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 27, has arrived in Italy for a medical before joining AC Milan from Chelsea on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy. (Football Italia) external-link

Inter Milan's Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 24, has accepted the club's offer of a contract extension. (Gianluca Di Marzio - in Italian external-link )

