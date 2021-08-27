Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Richarlison, Haaland, Jesus, Cavani, Zouma, Witsel, Barkley
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Paris St-Germain will try to sign Everton's Brazil forward Richarlison, 24, if they agree a deal to sell French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, 22, to Real Madrid. (Sky Sports)
Everton are demanding £85m for former Watford player Richarlison. (Star)
PSG will target Manchester City's Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 24, if Mbappe does leave. (Sun)
Borussia Dortmund's Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland, 21, is another on PSG's radar should Mbappe move to Spain's capital. (Star)
Everton have contacted Celtic about a deal for French forward Odsonne Edouard, 23. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United's Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 34, is "still very much in United's plans this season" and there are "no plans to sell him" in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival. (Goal)
Former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson played a big role in tempting Portugal forward Ronaldo, 36, back to Old Trafford 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid. (Mirror)
Kurt Zouma's £25m move to West Ham from Chelsea is in the balance after complications with the 26-year-old France defender's medical. (Mirror)
Sevilla say Chelsea are running out of time to sign France defender Jules Kounde, 22, who has a release clause of £77.1m. The Blues are interested in signing the former Bordeaux player. (FootballEspana)
Chelsea could offload England midfield duo Ross Barkley, 27, and Danny Drinkwater, 31, to clear the wage bill before next Tuesday's transfer deadline. (Sun)
Aston Villa are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund's Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel, 32. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Wolves have submitted a £12.8m offer for Marseille's Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car, 24. (Get French Football News)
Blackburn, Bournemouth, Swansea and Stoke all want to sign former England youth winger Patrick Roberts, 24, who is available on a free from Manchester City. (Sky Sports)
Young Arsenal midfielder Miguel Azeez, 18, and Ryan Alebiosu, 19, who can play right-back or midfield, are on the verge of joining Portsmouth and Sunderland respectively. (football.london)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment