Paris St-Germain will try to sign Everton's Brazil forward Richarlison, 24, if they agree a deal to sell French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, 22, to Real Madrid. (Sky Sports) external-link

Everton are demanding £85m for former Watford player Richarlison. (Star) external-link

PSG will target Manchester City's Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 24, if Mbappe does leave. (Sun) external-link

Borussia Dortmund's Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland, 21, is another on PSG's radar should Mbappe move to Spain's capital. (Star) external-link

Everton have contacted Celtic about a deal for French forward Odsonne Edouard, 23. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United's Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 34, is "still very much in United's plans this season" and there are "no plans to sell him" in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival. (Goal) external-link

Former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson played a big role in tempting Portugal forward Ronaldo, 36, back to Old Trafford 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid. (Mirror) external-link

Kurt Zouma's £25m move to West Ham from Chelsea is in the balance after complications with the 26-year-old France defender's medical. (Mirror) external-link

Sevilla say Chelsea are running out of time to sign France defender Jules Kounde, 22, who has a release clause of £77.1m. The Blues are interested in signing the former Bordeaux player. (FootballEspana) external-link

Chelsea could offload England midfield duo Ross Barkley, 27, and Danny Drinkwater, 31, to clear the wage bill before next Tuesday's transfer deadline. (Sun) external-link

Aston Villa are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund's Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel, 32. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Wolves have submitted a £12.8m offer for Marseille's Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car, 24. (Get French Football News) external-link

Blackburn, Bournemouth, Swansea and Stoke all want to sign former England youth winger Patrick Roberts, 24, who is available on a free from Manchester City. (Sky Sports) external-link

Young Arsenal midfielder Miguel Azeez, 18, and Ryan Alebiosu, 19, who can play right-back or midfield, are on the verge of joining Portsmouth and Sunderland respectively. (football.london) external-link

