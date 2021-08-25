Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain want 220m euros (£188m) from Real Madrid for 22-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

Manchester City have not ruled out signing Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, after England captain Harry Kane committed his immediate future to Tottenham. (ESPN) external-link

Kane is upset Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would not sanction his sale and the 28-year-old could sign a new contract with the club that includes a release clause. (Telegraph) external-link

Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City when his deal runs out after the 2022-23 season and take a break from football before becoming a national team boss. (Globo, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not in immediate danger of losing his job despite the Gunners' poor start to the Premier League season. Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been linked with replacing him. (Independent) external-link

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is planning a £13.5m bid for Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The 25-year-old briefly worked with Mourinho during the Portuguese's second stint with the Blues. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United will not be able to bid for either Rennes' French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 18, or Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, unless they can sell players to raise funds. (ESPN) external-link

Chelsea are thought to be in pole position to sign Niguez, with Atletico open to selling the Spain international. (Express) external-link

Sevilla say they have rejected an offer from Chelsea for 22-year-old French defender Jules Kounde and do not need to sell any players. (Goal) external-link

Chelsea and RB Leipzig are possible destinations for Barcelona midfielder for Ilaix Moriba if the 18-year-old Guinean does not renew his contract with the La Liga side. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal and Brazil winger Willian, 33, is trying to secure a move to Corinthians. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets has agreed to take a further pay cut and wage deferral to help the Spanish giants reduce their wage bill. (ESPN) external-link

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 29, says he is considering retiring after receiving no offers following his release by Championship side Bournemouth. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link