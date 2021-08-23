Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal will listen to offers for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, and will not stand in the Gabon striker's way if he expresses a desire to leave the club before the transfer window deadline. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

The Gunners are determined to support under-pressure manager Mikel Arteta following defeats in the opening two games of the Premier League season. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal want to revive their interest in England full-back Kieran Trippier, but need Atletico Madrid to lower their £34m asking price for the 30-year-old. (Sun) external-link

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is a contender to become Arsenal manager if the club decide to sack Mikel Arteta. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will not drop his valuation of England striker Harry Kane and could even refuse a British record bid of close to £150m from Manchester City for the 28-year-old. (Telegraph- subscription required) external-link

Wolves have rejected a bid from Tottenham to take Spanish winger Adama Traore, 25, on loan. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham have opened talks with Juventus over a move for United States midfielder Weston McKennie, 22. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea are considering a late loan move for Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, while the Blues have offered new contracts to central defenders Antonio Rudiger, 28, of Germany and Denmark's Andreas Christensen, 25. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

International break gets complicated Premier League clubs to refuse to release players for international duty in red-list countries

England midfielder Declan Rice plans to turn down any offers of a new contract from West Ham as the 22-year-old feels he is being priced out of a move this summer. He has three years left on his current deal and the Hammers have an option to extend that by a further year. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea are hopeful of signing French defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla with the 22-year-old said to have a £77m release clause in his contract. The two clubs had hoped Blues centre-back Kurt Zouma, 26, could be included in the deal only for the Frenchman to reject the chance to join the La Liga side. (90Min) external-link

Manchester United remain interested in Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 18, but feel the France international would prefer to move to Paris St-Germain or a Spanish club. (ESPN) external-link

West Ham are looking at Lille's French midfielder Jonathan Bamba, 25, as a possible alternative to signing England international Jesse Lingard from Manchester United. (Express) external-link

Crystal Palace are prepared to pay £10m to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, 22, but the Gunners are holding out for closer to £20m. The England Under-21 record goalscorer has also attracted interest from Germany this summer. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, 25, is close to joining Fiorentina on loan with the Uruguay midfielder having spent last season at Atletico Madrid, where he helped Diego Simeone's side win La Liga. (football.london) external-link

Brazil midfielder Willian, 33, is set to leave Arsenal on a free transfer to join Corinthians in his homeland, with talks at an advanced stage. (Mail) external-link

Wolves are ready to make a £7m bid for 29-year-old Cardiff City and Wales striker Kieffer Moore. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is ready to consider a loan move to a Championship club, with the 29-year-old English centre-back having fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford. (Football League World) external-link

Newcastle United and West Ham could compete with Burnley to sign Ivory Coast left-back Maxwel Cornet from Lyon. (90Min) external-link

Burnley have made a £15m bid for 24-year-old Cornet, which would be paid across five instalments. (Sky Sports) external-link

Everton have had a bid for 18-year-old Canada-born forward Daniel Jebbison, who represents England at youth level, turned down by Sheffield United. Aston Villa, Brentford and Leeds are also interested in the teenager. (Teamtalk) external-link

Leicester and Southampton are interested in Middlesbrough's English right-back Djed Spence, 21. (Football League World) external-link