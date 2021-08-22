Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are set to make a final push to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane this week. The future of the England captain, who made his first appearance of the season as a substitute in Spurs' win at Wolves, remains uncertain with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy determined to hold on to the 28-year-old. (Telegraph) external-link

Tottenham are also weighing up a possible £40m offer for Wolves winger Adam Traore with Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo keen to be reunited with the Spain international, who he managed for three years at Molineux. (Telegraph) external-link

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, whose £64m contract clause will become active in January. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham remain interested in Lyon and France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 23, who is also wanted by Juventus. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal failed in an attempt to sign Manuel Locatelli before the 23-year-old Italy midfielder joined Juventus on a two-year loan, despite offering Sassuolo more money than the Serie A giants, according to the Neroverdi's CEO Giovanni Carnevali. (Gazzetta di Modena - in Italian) external-link

Tottenham are chasing England Under-21 attacking midfielder Noni Madueke, but PSV Eindhoven have told the north Londoners it will take a bid of £40m to sign the 19-year-old, who left Spurs to join the Eredivisie club in 2018. (Mirror) external-link

Spurs also look set to sign highly-rated Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, 18, from Metz with French club's president Bernard Serin confirming they are in "advanced talks" with the Premier League side for a deal that will exceed 10m euros. (Le Republicain Lorrain - in French) external-link

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke accidentally revealed that captain Granit Xhaka has signed a new contract with the club in his match programme notes before Sunday's defeat by Chelsea. Switzerland midfielder Xhaka, who has been linked with Roma, has penned a new "long-term" deal according to Kroenke. (Mail) external-link

Southampton are edging closer to completing a 7.5m euro (£6.4m) deal to sign Torino defender Lyanco, 24, as the Saints continue their search to replace Jannik Vestergaard. (Tuttosport via Sport Witness) external-link

Everton have had an approach for 19-year-old Scottish defender Nathan Patterson knocked back by Rangers and it is unclear if the Toffees will return with a second bid. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Chelsea and Italy defender Davide Zappacosta, 29, is set to join Atalanta on a four-year deal. (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian) external-link

Burnley are prepared to make a club record £15m move for Lyon left-back Maxwel Cornet, 24, with the Turf Moor club in talks over a four-year deal for the Ivory Coast international. (Sun) external-link

Roma are interested in signing France defender Clement Lenglet from Barcelona with Jose Mourinho keen to bolster his defensive options before the transfer window closes. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link