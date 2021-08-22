Transfer rumours: Kane, Haaland, Traore, Aouar, Locatelli, Xhaka, Madueke

Manchester City are set to make a final push to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane this week. The future of the England captain, who made his first appearance of the season as a substitute in Spurs' win at Wolves, remains uncertain with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy determined to hold on to the 28-year-old. (Telegraph)external-link

Tottenham are also weighing up a possible £40m offer for Wolves winger Adam Traore with Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo keen to be reunited with the Spain international, who he managed for three years at Molineux. (Telegraph)external-link

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, whose £64m contract clause will become active in January. (Marca - in Spanish)external-link

Tottenham remain interested in Lyon and France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 23, who is also wanted by Juventus. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

Arsenal failed in an attempt to sign Manuel Locatelli before the 23-year-old Italy midfielder joined Juventus on a two-year loan, despite offering Sassuolo more money than the Serie A giants, according to the Neroverdi's CEO Giovanni Carnevali. (Gazzetta di Modena - in Italian)external-link

Tottenham are chasing England Under-21 attacking midfielder Noni Madueke, but PSV Eindhoven have told the north Londoners it will take a bid of £40m to sign the 19-year-old, who left Spurs to join the Eredivisie club in 2018. (Mirror)external-link

Spurs also look set to sign highly-rated Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, 18, from Metz with French club's president Bernard Serin confirming they are in "advanced talks" with the Premier League side for a deal that will exceed 10m euros. (Le Republicain Lorrain - in French)external-link

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke accidentally revealed that captain Granit Xhaka has signed a new contract with the club in his match programme notes before Sunday's defeat by Chelsea. Switzerland midfielder Xhaka, who has been linked with Roma, has penned a new "long-term" deal according to Kroenke. (Mail)external-link

Southampton are edging closer to completing a 7.5m euro (£6.4m) deal to sign Torino defender Lyanco, 24, as the Saints continue their search to replace Jannik Vestergaard. (Tuttosport via Sport Witness)external-link

Everton have had an approach for 19-year-old Scottish defender Nathan Patterson knocked back by Rangers and it is unclear if the Toffees will return with a second bid. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

Chelsea and Italy defender Davide Zappacosta, 29, is set to join Atalanta on a four-year deal. (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian)external-link

Burnley are prepared to make a club record £15m move for Lyon left-back Maxwel Cornet, 24, with the Turf Moor club in talks over a four-year deal for the Ivory Coast international. (Sun)external-link

Roma are interested in signing France defender Clement Lenglet from Barcelona with Jose Mourinho keen to bolster his defensive options before the transfer window closes. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)external-link

