Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, is on Manchester United's list of potential targets for next summer. (ESPN) external-link

France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 24, has told Tottenham he is open to leaving the club. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham are close to a deal for Metz and Senegal midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, 18. (90min) external-link

Granada's Portuguese defender Domingos Duarte, 26, is also a target for Tottenham. (Express) external-link

'People are still homeless and I want to help' Chelsea's Kai Havertz helping victims of German floods

West Ham are eyeing a potential move for Sevilla and Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong, 30. (90min) external-link

Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka, 26, is set to put an end to speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United by signing a new contract at Bayern Munich. (Goal) external-link

Sheffield United face competition from Serie A side Atalanta for a loan deal for Manchester United and Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo, 19. (TuttoAtalanta, in Italian) external-link

Manchester United are in talks with the agent of Monaco's 21-year-old French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni over a move this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Leeds have agreed personal terms with Club Brugge's Dutch winger Noa Lang, 22. (Voetbal Belgie, in Dutch) external-link

Manchester United's 20-year-old English left-back Brandon Williams reportedly had a medical at Norwich on Friday. (Football Insider) external-link

Inter Miami are confident of beating Newcastle to the signature of Midtjylland's Brazilian playmaker Evander, 23. (Sun) external-link