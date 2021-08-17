Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Kane, Ramsdale, Pogba, Mbappe, Zouma
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has offered the Juventus and Portugal forward, 36, to Manchester City. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
But City insist Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 28, remains their main target. (Mirror)
Kane has told Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy that he is failing to stick to an arranged deal that would see him move to City for £125m. (Telegraph)
After missing training and their win over City, Kane will play for Spurs in their Europa Conference League tie against Portuguese side Paços de Ferreira on Thursday. (Guardian)
Arsenal have resumed talks with Sheffield United over a deal for 23-year-old England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, after the Blades reportedly reduced their asking price from £35m to £24m. (The Athletic, subscription required)
And Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted Ramsdale does want to join Arsenal. (Mirror)
Paris St-Germain have not ruled out last-minute moves for France midfielders Paul Pogba, 28, from Manchester United and 18-year-old Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes. (L'Equipe - in French)
PSG have no intention of selling France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, to Real Madrid this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Tottenham are considering a move for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma. The 26-year-old French international has also been linked with West Ham this summer. (Sky Sports)
Atletico Madrid have told Arsenal and Manchester United that England right-back Kieran Trippier, 30, is not for sale. (AS)
Martin Odegaard's permanent move from Real Madrid to Arsenal is getting closer amid reports the 22-year-old Norway midfielder did not train with Real's first team on Tuesday. (The Athletic, subscription required)
Wolverhampton Wanderers are preparing to offer Valencia £21m for Portugal winger Goncalo Guedes, 24. (Birmingham Mail)
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce wants Leicester's English midfielder Hamza Choudhury, 23, on loan. (Mail)
Everton playmaker James Rodriguez has denied seeking a move to Atletico Madrid, after the the 30-year-old Colombia international's tweet was interpreted as a hint to the La Liga champions. (Liverpool Echo)
Watford are close to agreeing a fee of £7.5m for Torino's Brazilian defender Lyanco, 24. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira, 25, may be nearing an Old Trafford exit with reports of a move to Flamengo following the Brazilian's many loan spells. (Mirror)