Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has offered the Juventus and Portugal forward, 36, to Manchester City. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

But City insist Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 28, remains their main target. (Mirror) external-link

Kane has told Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy that he is failing to stick to an arranged deal that would see him move to City for £125m. (Telegraph) external-link

After missing training and their win over City, Kane will play for Spurs in their Europa Conference League tie against Portuguese side Paços de Ferreira on Thursday. (Guardian) external-link

Arsenal have resumed talks with Sheffield United over a deal for 23-year-old England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, after the Blades reportedly reduced their asking price from £35m to £24m. (The Athletic, subscription required external-link )

And Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted Ramsdale does want to join Arsenal. (Mirror) external-link

Paris St-Germain have not ruled out last-minute moves for France midfielders Paul Pogba, 28, from Manchester United and 18-year-old Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

PSG have no intention of selling France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, to Real Madrid this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham are considering a move for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma. The 26-year-old French international has also been linked with West Ham this summer. (Sky Sports external-link )

Atletico Madrid have told Arsenal and Manchester United that England right-back Kieran Trippier, 30, is not for sale. (AS) external-link

Martin Odegaard's permanent move from Real Madrid to Arsenal is getting closer amid reports the 22-year-old Norway midfielder did not train with Real's first team on Tuesday. (The Athletic, subscription required external-link )

Wolverhampton Wanderers are preparing to offer Valencia £21m for Portugal winger Goncalo Guedes, 24. (Birmingham Mail external-link )

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce wants Leicester's English midfielder Hamza Choudhury, 23, on loan. (Mail external-link )

Everton playmaker James Rodriguez has denied seeking a move to Atletico Madrid, after the the 30-year-old Colombia international's tweet was interpreted as a hint to the La Liga champions. (Liverpool Echo external-link )

Watford are close to agreeing a fee of £7.5m for Torino's Brazilian defender Lyanco, 24. (Sky Sports external-link )

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira, 25, may be nearing an Old Trafford exit with reports of a move to Flamengo following the Brazilian's many loan spells. (Mirror external-link )