France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, has turned down a six-year extension to his contract with Paris St-Germain, which expires next summer, and would prefer to join Real Madrid this summer. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Mbappe did not join his team-mates for Ander Herrera's birthday party on Sunday and is set for a meeting with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Monday. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Spain centre-back Pau Torres, 24, has rejected a move to Tottenham Hotspur as Spurs cannot offer Champions League football this season and his hometown club Villarreal can. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Lyon's Ivory Coast winger Maxwel Cornet, 24, is closing in on a move to Burnley, whose offer of about £12m plus extras topped a bid from Hertha Berlin. (Sun) external-link

Leeds United want to secure English striker Patrick Bamford, 27, on a long-term contract to fend off interest from Tottenham. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona will only go back into the transfer market if they receive a significant fee for Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite, 30, and view two Arsenal strikers as potential replacements - Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, and France's Alexandre Lacazette, 30. (Sport) external-link

Juventus are eager to re-sign Miralem Pjanic, 31, a year after selling him to Barca - and the Spanish giants are willing to let the Bosnia midfielder leave for free. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all tracking Metz's Senegal midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, 18. (Mail) external-link

Fiorentina have rejected Atletico Madrid's bid of 60m euros (£51m) for Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, who has also attracted interest from Tottenham. (Sky Sport - in Italian) external-link

Atletico Madrid are now interested in signing Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha, 22, from Hertha Berlin while talks are not progressing over signing Spanish forward Rafa Mir, 24, from Wolves. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

West Ham United lost out to Roma in the race to sign England striker Tammy Abraham from Chelsea after refusing to meet the 23-year-old's wage demands. (Football Insider) external-link

After leaving Crystal Palace this summer, Gary Cahill is wanted on a free transfer by Bournemouth - with Norwich City and Rangers also interested in the former England defender, 35. (Sun) external-link

Flamengo are making their final push to sign Brazilian winger Kenedy, 25, on loan from Chelsea, whose United States centre-back Matt Miazga, 26, is in advanced talks over a similar deal with Alaves. (Goal) external-link

Blackpool have made a late loan bid for Manchester United defender Ethan Laird after Swansea hoped to sign the 20-year-old on loan. (Sun) external-link

Liverpool have agreed for 26-year-old English defender Ben Davies to join Sheffield United on a season-long loan. (Goal) external-link

The Blades ﻿are willing to let left-back Max Lowe, 24, move on loan to Swansea, which could see the Swans' Jake Bidwell join Middlesbrough, who will have to pay about £2.5m for the 28-year-old left-back. (Sun) external-link

Republic of Ireland winger James McClean, 32, is a target for Wigan and Bolton after being told he can leave Stoke City. (Sun) external-link