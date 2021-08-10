Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain will look to sell up to 10 first-team players to help balance the books following their signing of Argentina captain Lionel Messi, 34. Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 31, Spain midfielder Ander Herrera, 31, and 28-year-old Argentina striker Mauro Icardi are among those who could be moved on. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City are planning to open new talks with Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, 27, and England midfielder Phil Foden, 21, over new contracts at the Etihad. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United have no intention of selling Anthony Martial this summer after the 25-year-old France forward was linked with a move to Inter Milan. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham are still in talks to sign Lautaro Martinez, 23, despite reports suggesting Inter Milan are unwilling to sell both the Argentina striker and 28-year-old Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, who is finalising a move to Chelsea. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton are interested in signing Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, 24, from Borussia Monchengladbach. (Bild - in German) external-link

Liverpool and Lyon are a long way apart in their valuation of Xherdan Shaqiri, with the Reds wanting at least £12m for the 29-year-old Switzerland forward. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Everton are set to make a £3m bid for Antwerp's Portuguese right-back Aurelio Buta, 24, who has also attracted interest from Celtic. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal want to keep 25-year-old English defender Rob Holding at the club despite reported interest from Newcastle and Leicester. (Football.London) external-link

Everton forward Richarlison, 24, could feature in Saturday's season opener against Southampton despite not having a summer break after representing Brazil at the Copa America and Tokyo Olympics. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Chelsea are standing firm over their £25m valuation of 26-year-old France defender Kurt Zouma, who has been attracting interest from West Ham. (90 Min) external-link

Sevilla director of football Monchi is waiting for Chelsea to call him so he can push through 22-year-old French defender Jules Kounde's move to Stamford Bridge. (Express) external-link

Arsenal are waiting for Martin Odegaard to decide on his Real Madrid future before pursuing a permanent deal for the 22-year-old Norwegian midfielder. (DefensaCentral, via Express) external-link