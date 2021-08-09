Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United may be preparing a late offer to tempt former Barcelona striker Lionel Messi, 34, away from Paris St-Germain. (Daily Star) external-link

PSG are open to selling as many as 10 players, including Senegalese former Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 31, in order to complete the signing of the Argentina legend. (Athletic) external-link

The French club have also ended their interest in Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

Having undergone the first part of his Chelsea medical, Inter Milan's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, could play in their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday. (Daily Star) external-link

Lyon have placed an offer for Liverpool and Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri, 29. (L'Equipe - via Get French Football News) external-link

Manchester United are set to confirm the signing of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, 28, on Wednesday - in time for the Frenchman to play in Saturday's Premier League game against Leeds. (Daily Star) external-link

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Rennes and Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, 19. (Voetbal 24 - in Dutch) external-link

Chelsea's England striker Tammy Abraham, 23, is being eyed by Arsenal, Roma and Atalanta. (Goal) external-link

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is also keen on a move for Arsenal and France striker Alexander Lacazette, 30. (Gazzetta dello Sport - via Boot Room) external-link

Leicester are keen on signing Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, if fellow Englishman James Maddison, 24, leaves the club. (Football London) external-link

The Foxes are also said to want Schalke's 21-year-old Turkey centre-back Ozan Kabak - who spent the latter part of last season on loan at Liverpool - and West Ham's French defender Issa Diop, 24. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Everton are interested in Newcastle United's English midfielder Sean Longstaff, 23. (Athletic) external-link

Bayern Munich are considering re-signing Franck Ribery. The 38-year-old French winger has been training with the club since leaving Fiorentina. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Manchester City's England winger Raheem Sterling, 26, is set to engage in new contract talks with the club. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham and France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 24, is considering his future at Spurs. (Athletic) external-link