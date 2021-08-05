Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona's announcement that Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 34, will not stay at the club has "opened the door for a shock move" to Manchester City. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Messi's availability could impact any potential move Man City were plotting for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 27. (Express) external-link

Paris St-Germain have immediately been linked with Messi, but the French capital is seen as just one possible destination for the in-demand Argentine. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

PSG are seen as favourites to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, but a move to America to play Major League Soccer cannot be discounted. (Mail) external-link

Romelu Lukaku's proposed move back to Chelsea could be about to stall as Inter Milan chairman Steven Zhang wants to take his time before deciding whether he wants to sell the 28-year-old Belgium striker. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United remain keen on signing England defender Kieran Trippier, but Atletico Madrid are refusing to budge on their £34m asking price for the 30-year-old. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal have made a bid of about £17m for Lazio's Argentina striker Joaquin Correa, 26, which is "considered inadequate" by the Rome club. (Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness) external-link

Southampton have enquired about signing Tammy Abraham, 23, on loan from Chelsea as they begin their search for a replacement for fellow England striker Danny Ings, 29, who joined Aston Villa earlier this week. (Talksport) external-link

Arsenal are plotting to sign English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Norway midfielder Sander Berge from Sheffield United, but a combined bid of £50m may not be enough to land the 23-year-old pair. (Star) external-link

Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar, 23, is holding out for a move to Arsenal this summer. (Sun) external-link

Leicester are to step up their hunt for a new centre-back after France Under-21 defender Wesley Fofana, 20, suffered a broken leg during Wednesday's friendly match against Villarreal. (Sky Sports) external-link

Jose Mourinho's Roma have been linked with a move for Fulham's 25-year-old Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who would cost the Serie A club about £21m. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness) external-link

Brentford are close to signing 24-year-old Congo winger Yoane Wissa from French club Lorient. (Sky Sports) external-link

Crystal Palace are in advanced talks with Blackburn over a deal for 24-year-old English striker Adam Armstrong, who is valued at about £20m. (Sky Sports) external-link

Palace lead the race for Armstrong's signature, despite having an initial offer rejected and Norwich City, Southampton and Watford all making bids of their own. (Mail) external-link