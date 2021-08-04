Transfer rumours: Lukaku, Bernardo, Abraham, Pogba, Coutinho, Messi, Maddison, Kounde
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Inter Milan expect Chelsea to return with an improved bid worth £110m for 28-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku after rejecting their initial offer of £85m plus Spain defender Marcos Alonso, 30. (Mail)
Jack Grealish's imminent arrival at Manchester City could trigger the departure of Bernardo Silva, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid keen on the 26-year-old Portugal international midfielder. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Aston Villa are expected to pursue a deal for Norwich's English midfielder Todd Cantwell, 23, if Grealish completes his £100m move to Etihad Stadium. (Sky Sports)
Atalanta will hold talks with Chelsea this weekend to discuss a potential deal for England striker Tammy Abraham, 23. (Gianluca di Marzo)
Paul Pogba will start the season with Manchester United but will make a decision about his future before the transfer deadline, with PSG still interested in the 28-year-old France midfielder. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Tottenham want to sign an attacking midfielder this summer with PSV Eindhoven's England Under-21 international Noni Madueke, 21, and Sampdoria's Denmark winger Mikkel Damsgaard, 21, on their shortlist. (Standard)
Barcelona's Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 28, is among the players Tottenham will target if they sell striker Harry Kane, 28. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Lionel Messi is expected to sign his new Barcelona contract later this week. The 34-year-old's previous deal expired last month but the Argentina striker has verbally agreed to a new five-year contract that will see his wages cut by 50%. (Sky Sports)
Leicester City have turned down a players-plus-cash bid from Arsenal for England midfielder James Maddison, 24. The Foxes are reportedly not interested in the players the Gunners have offered in part-exchange. (Football Insider)
Chelsea's attempts to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde have stalled because fellow Frenchman Kurt Zouma, 26, who they hoped to sell to make space for the 22-year-old, has rejected a move to West Ham. (Guardian)
Newcastle have expressed an interest in signing England Under-21 midfielder Oliver Skipp, 20, on loan from Tottenham. (Mail)
Sheffield United are hoping to sign Ben Davies on loan from Liverpool. The 25-year-old English defender has not made a single appearance for the Reds since signing from Preston in January. (Goal)
Liverpool and Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri, 29, is the subject of interest from Serie A side Lazio after telling the Anfield hierarchy of his desire to leave the club. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Crystal Palace have targeted Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson as a potential loan signing. The Gunners will allow the 21-year-old England youth player to leave as his game time is likely to be limited next season. (Sky Sports)
Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez's representatives are attempting to engineer a move to Liverpool, however, the Reds remain unconvinced the 26-year-old Spain international wants to move to Anfield. (CaughtOffside)
Watford are closing on the signing of Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka, 34, from Parma. (Watford Observer)