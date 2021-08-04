Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Inter Milan expect Chelsea to return with an improved bid worth £110m for 28-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku after rejecting their initial offer of £85m plus Spain defender Marcos Alonso, 30. (Mail) external-link

Jack Grealish's imminent arrival at Manchester City could trigger the departure of Bernardo Silva, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid keen on the 26-year-old Portugal international midfielder. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Aston Villa are expected to pursue a deal for Norwich's English midfielder Todd Cantwell, 23, if Grealish completes his £100m move to Etihad Stadium. (Sky Sports) external-link

Atalanta will hold talks with Chelsea this weekend to discuss a potential deal for England striker Tammy Abraham, 23. (Gianluca di Marzo) external-link

Paul Pogba will start the season with Manchester United but will make a decision about his future before the transfer deadline, with PSG still interested in the 28-year-old France midfielder. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham want to sign an attacking midfielder this summer with PSV Eindhoven's England Under-21 international Noni Madueke, 21, and Sampdoria's Denmark winger Mikkel Damsgaard, 21, on their shortlist. (Standard) external-link

Barcelona's Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 28, is among the players Tottenham will target if they sell striker Harry Kane, 28. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Lionel Messi is expected to sign his new Barcelona contract later this week. The 34-year-old's previous deal expired last month but the Argentina striker has verbally agreed to a new five-year contract that will see his wages cut by 50%. (Sky Sports) external-link

Leicester City have turned down a players-plus-cash bid from Arsenal for England midfielder James Maddison, 24. The Foxes are reportedly not interested in the players the Gunners have offered in part-exchange. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea's attempts to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde have stalled because fellow Frenchman Kurt Zouma, 26, who they hoped to sell to make space for the 22-year-old, has rejected a move to West Ham. (Guardian) external-link

Newcastle have expressed an interest in signing England Under-21 midfielder Oliver Skipp, 20, on loan from Tottenham. (Mail) external-link

Sheffield United are hoping to sign Ben Davies on loan from Liverpool. The 25-year-old English defender has not made a single appearance for the Reds since signing from Preston in January. (Goal) external-link

Liverpool and Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri, 29, is the subject of interest from Serie A side Lazio after telling the Anfield hierarchy of his desire to leave the club. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Crystal Palace have targeted Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson as a potential loan signing. The Gunners will allow the 21-year-old England youth player to leave as his game time is likely to be limited next season. (Sky Sports) external-link

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez's representatives are attempting to engineer a move to Liverpool, however, the Reds remain unconvinced the 26-year-old Spain international wants to move to Anfield. (CaughtOffside) external-link

Watford are closing on the signing of Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka, 34, from Parma. (Watford Observer) external-link