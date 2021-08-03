Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal have proposed a player-plus-cash deal for Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison. The Gunners are said to be reluctant to pay the £60m asking price for the 24-year-old, so will offer a player as part of the bid. (football.london) external-link

Manchester City are willing to pay £130m for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 27, and remain confident they can get the deal done. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Inter Milan will reluctantly accept a bid of about £100m from Chelsea for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, after officials at the club privately admitted they need to sanction one more high-profile departure this summer to balance the books. (Metro) external-link

Lukaku is said to want to return to Chelsea as he feels he has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge. (Sun) external-link

Spain defender Aymeric Laporte has made it clear to Manchester City that he wants to move to La Liga this summer, with Barcelona and Real Madrid keen to sign the 27-year-old. (90min) external-link

Southampton and West Ham are interested in Nice and Austria Under-21s defender Flavius Daniliuc, 20. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool, along with a number of unnamed Premier League clubs, are interested in signing Bournemouth's Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma, 24, who has already attracted a bid from Villarreal. The Cherries are said to be seeking a fee in the region of £21.5m. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Aston Villa are hoping to tie up deals for Chelsea and England striker Tammy Abraham, 23, and former England Under-21s and Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, 23. Both spent time on loan at Villa Park and helped the club achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2018-19. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea have offered 25-year-old Brazilian winger Kenedy to Sevilla as part of a deal to sign 22-year-old Jules Kounde after fellow France defender Kurt Zouma, 26, was initially offered in part exchange by the Blues. (Sun) external-link

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Juventus for Real Madrid, but the 36-year-old knows his chances of a return to the Bernabeu rely on whether the Spanish club are successful in their pursuit of Paris St-Germain's 22-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Premier League newcomers Brentford are closing in on a deal for Midtjylland's 21-year-old Sweden midfielder Jens Cajuste, who has been linked with a move to Rennes. (Sportbladet - in Swedish) external-link

Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 39, "tested the waters" about a potential return to Paris St-Germain before he agreed a new one-year deal with AC Milan. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

Leeds United have competition in their bid to sign Netherlands Under-21 international Noa Lang. According to reports Spanish side Sevilla are also interested in the 22-year-old Club Bruges winger. (El Desmarque - in Spanish) external-link

West Ham believe they only have a 10% chance of re-signing England international and former loanee Jesse Lingard from Manchester United. The 28-year-old, whose Old Trafford contract runs out next summer, is back in pre-season training with the Red Devils. (Sky Sports) external-link

West Brom are weighing up a move for Derby County's 27-year-old Wales forward Tom Lawrence. (Mail) external-link