Transfer news: Done deals during August 2021

From the section Transfers

Transfer deadline day

As domestic seasons end around Europe, clubs are beginning to reshape their squads.

For all of the latest rumours, check out today's gossip column, for a full list of transfers made in July, visit this page, or take a look at our collation of club released and retained lists.

More news this month: Get updates from every team and competition - managerial changes - collated National League news

2 August

Scottish Premiership

Harry Clarke [Arsenal - Ross County] Loan

English Football League

Adam Reach [Sheffield Wednesday - West Brom] Free

Theo Corbeanu [Wolves - Sheffield Wednesday] Loan

Kion Etete [Tottenham - Northampton] Loan

Caolan Lavery [Walsall - Bradford] Free

Aaron Leya Iseka [Toulouse - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Kwame Poku [Colchester - Peterborough] Undisclosed

International

Julian Borner [Sheffield Wednesday - Hannover 96] Undisclosed

1 August

English Football League

Mark Cullen [Port Vale - Hartlepool] Free

Jake Lawlor [Harrogate - Hartlepool] Free

Tom Lees [Sheffield Wednesday - Huddersfield] Free

Jordan Thorniley [Blackpool - Oxford] Loan

Transfers page archive

2021: January - February to April - May - June - July

2020: January - February to July - August - September - October to December

2019: January - February to April - May - June - July - August - September - October to December

2018: January - February to May - June - July - August - September to December

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.

Footer - Blue

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport