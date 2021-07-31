Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are considering using 26-year-old France full-back Hector Bellerin as a potential makeweight in a deal for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, 23, with Tottenham also in the running for the Argentine should they sell England captain Harry Kane, 28. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Aston Villa are ready to accept Manchester City's £100m bid for England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25. (Sky Sports) external-link

Dean Smith's side will make a move for Norwich's English midfielder Todd Cantwell, 23, if Grealish leaves Villa Park. (Express) external-link

Villa are also expected to make a second offer for Southampton's James Ward-Prowse after a £25m bid for the England midfielder, 26, was rejected last week. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United hope to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, 21, next summer and believe manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's relationship with his fellow Norwegian will prove decisive. (Star) external-link

Chelsea face competition from Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund for the signature of St-Etienne's France Under-17 midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath, who turns 18 next week. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Representatives of Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez will fly to England on Monday to discuss a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United and Liverpool leading the chase for the 26-year-old. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United are preparing to offer Luke Shaw a new contract after the 26-year-old defender's impressive performances for England at Euro 2020. (Mail) external-link

Could a Covid 'pingdemic' ruin the start of the season? BBC Sport looks at how the new season will cope with Covid-19 testing and contact tracing now restrictions are lifted

Tottenham's efforts to sign 23-year-old Argentina defender Cristian Romero from Atalanta have stalled after the latest round of talks between the two clubs ended without an agreement. (Gianluca Di Marzio - in Italian) external-link

Manchester City defender John Stones, 27, is close to agreeing a new deal, but contract talks with winger and fellow England international Raheem Sterling, 26, have failed to progress. (Mirror) external-link

Fenerbahce are considering a move for Arsenal's Portugal full-back Cedric Soares, 29. (Fotomac - in Turkish) external-link

Crystal Palace are keen on signing Arsenal's England Under-21 winger Reiss Nelson, 21, on loan. (Sun) external-link

Juventus are struggling to meet Sassuolo's asking price of £34m for 23-year-old Italy international Manuel Locatelli, with Liverpool and Arsenal ready to make a move for the midfielder. (Sky Sport Italia via Mail) external-link

Everton and Arsenal are monitoring the progress of 20-year-old Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe, who is currently starring for the USA at the Gold Cup. (Journalist Grant Wahl via Sun) external-link

Fulham are in talks with Flamengo over a £6.8m deal for 20-year-old Brazilian forward Rodrigo Muniz. (Mail) external-link