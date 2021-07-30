Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid will open talks with Paris St-Germain in the coming weeks for a deal to sign France international striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, with his contract expiring next summer. (90min) external-link

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, who has been heavily linked with a move to Paris St-Germain, can see a long-term future at Old Trafford, but the Frenchman may not sign a contract extension with the Red Devils this summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach and Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus, 24, remains a target for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, but the Reds will not be able to meet his price tag of around £34m. (Sport1 - in German) external-link

Liverpool have joined Juventus and Arsenal in the race to sign Euro 2020-winning Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, 23, from Sassuolo. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mail) external-link

Southampton have turned down a £25m offer from Aston Villa for their England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 26. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

A fee that will smash the British record Man City make £100m offer for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce, 60, is set to be handed a new three-year deal by the Premier League club. (Star) external-link

Chelsea are prepared to lower their asking price of £40m for 23-year-old English striker Tammy Abraham, who has attracted interest from Arsenal, West Ham and Aston Villa. (Sun) external-link

Everton remain undecided about PSV Eindhoven's 25-year-old Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries, with Toffees director of football Marcel Brands interested and discussions with manager Rafa Benitez about the player on-going. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Senior sources at Liverpool are not dismissing links with West Ham's 24-year-old English forward Jarrod Bowen. (Star) external-link

Arsenal are preparing to offer midfielder Granit Xhaka, 28, a new contract after the Swiss international was linked with a move to Roma. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Leeds United are in early talks about signing Huddersfield Town's 22-year-old English midfielder Lewis O'Brien. (Football Insider) external-link

Tottenham have considered making a move for 29-year-old Nigeria striker Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo, better known as Simy, who scored 20 Serie A goals for Crotone as they were relegated last season. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Crystal Palace, Brentford and Watford have been linked with New Zealand midfielder Matthew Garbett, 19, who plays for Swedish club Falkenbergs. (Sun) external-link