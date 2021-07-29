Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Aston Villa are to restart talks with England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25, next week and are willing to offer him a new deal to ward off advances from Manchester City. (Express and Star) external-link

Premier League champions City, however, have begun negotiations with Villa for the playmaker - and a decision about whether a deal for Grealish can be struck is expected to be made within days. (Guardian) external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes to have a deal for Grealish done in time for the Community Shield on 7 August. (Star) external-link

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has offered the Manchester United and France midfielder, 28, to Liverpool. (Le 10 Sport - in French) external-link

West Ham are preparing a £20m bid for Chelsea's Kurt Zouma, 26, who is said to prefer a cross-London move rather than be used as a makeweight in a deal with Sevilla for fellow French defender Jules Kounde, 22. (Mail) external-link

Manchester City's 27-year-old Brazil goalkeeper Ederson is set to be handed a three-year contract extension. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been linked with the vacant Switzerland job. The Frenchman has not worked in management since his 22-year reign at the Gunners came to an end in 2018. (Blick, via Mail) external-link

United States defender Sergino Dest, 20, is determined to stay at Barcelona and has rebuffed approaches from Arsenal and Bundesliga clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. (ESPN) external-link

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, has made it clear that he intends to stay with Italian champions Inter Milan after "immediately" rejecting an offer to return to Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevali has said they will only entertain offloading 23-year-old Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Juventus, if the right offer is made well in advance of the transfer window closing. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror) external-link

Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier, 30, expects his move to Manchester United will take until the end of the transfer window to go through. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Arsenal are ready to listen to offers for 32-year-old Brazilian winger Willian as they try to reduce their wage bill. (Star) external-link

Real Madrid will be willing to let Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard leave for around £43m, with Arsenal interested in the 22-year-old after his loan spell in north London last season. (ESPN) external-link

AC Milan have made Chelsea's 28-year-old Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech their top target as they look to bolster their attacking options. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Aston Villa are preparing to begin talks with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez about a new long-term deal after his efforts in helping Argentina win the Copa America generated fresh interest in the 28-year-old. (90min) external-link

Torino have tabled a "very big" contract extension offer for Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 27, as they try to fend off interest from Jose Mourinho's Roma and Arsenal. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Goal) external-link

France striker Karim Benzema, 33, is set to sign a new deal with Real Madrid, keeping him in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2023. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Watford will make a move for St Mirren's 24-year Republic of Ireland midfielder James McGrath if they fail in their efforts to sign Scottish 21-year-old Lewis Ferguson from Aberdeen. (Sun) external-link