Paris St-Germain have opened initial discussions to gauge Paul Pogba's interest in joining them from Manchester United either this summer or next, when the France midfielder, 28, is available for free. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

United are readying themselves for an offer from PSG and will want around £45m for Pogba. (Eurosport) external-link

Arsenal are offering Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin, 26, in part-exchange for Inter Milan's Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 23. (Football Insider) external-link

Aston Villa have offered 30m euros (£25.5m) for Leon Bailey, 23, but Bayer Leverkusen want 35m euros (£29.8m) for the Jamaica winger, who has also attracted interest from Leicester City and Wolves. (Bild - in German) external-link

Tottenham are looking at signing Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, who would demand about £50m for the Serbia striker, 21. (Telegraph) external-link

Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, and Germany winger Julian Brandt, 25, will remain at Borussia Dortmund this summer. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Ajax have confirmed that both Arsenal and Lyon have shown interest in their 25-year-old Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is serving a ban for doping violations. (Voetbal International, via Sun) external-link

Norwich City are preparing a £10m offer for PAOK Salonika's 19-year-old Greece winger Christos Tzolis. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona have still not agreed a new deal with Ilaix Moriba, the 18-year-old Spanish midfielder who is out of contract next summer and has attracted interest from Premier League clubs. (Marca) external-link

Aston Villa will let Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi, 26, leave for £15m if Roma follow up their interest with a firm offer. (Football Insider) external-link

Juventus are meeting with Sassuolo officials again in the hope of completing a deal for Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, 23, and also want to sign Brazilian forward Kaio Jorge, 19, from Santos. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Monaco are among a number of clubs interested in Angers' former France Under-21 midfielder Angelo Fulgini, 24. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United have a transfer deal for Wolves' Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, 'reasonably far down the line'. (Eurosport, via Express) external-link

Tottenham sold Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld to Qatari side Al-Duhail for just £3m even though he had a contract until 2023 and only being 32. (Sun) external-link

Leeds United have been told they must pay £5m to sign Scottish left-back Josh Doig, 19, from Hibernian this summer. (Leeds Live) external-link

Liverpool have missed out on potentially millions of pounds after losing Algerian left-back Yasser Larouci, 20, on a free transfer to Troyes, one of several clubs under the City Football Group banner. (Mirror) external-link

Ethan Ennis had talks with Chelsea this summer but the 16-year-old midfielder has chosen to join Manchester United after turning down a new contract with Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Belgian striker Aaron Leya Iseka, 23, is set to join Championship side Barnsley from Toulouse after spending last season on loan at Metz. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link