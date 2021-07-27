Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Champions League winners Chelsea have opened talks with Sevilla over the signing of 22-year-old France defender Jules Kounde, who has a £68.4m release clause. (Guardian) external-link

And the Blues could include compatriot Kurt Zouma, 26, as part of a swap deal for Kounde. (Goal) external-link

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland hopes reports linking the Norway striker, 21, with a £150m move to Chelsea are 'just rumours'. (Sky Sport Germany, via Sun) external-link

Chelsea will also consider offers over £40m for English striker Tammy Abraham, 23. (Sky Sports) external-link

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, 25, will decide his future next week. The England international is currently on holiday after featuring at Euro 2020. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester City are poised to make an opening offer of £75m plus add-ons for midfielder Grealish, who is valued at £100m by Aston Villa. (Mail) external-link

A £34m deal Man Utd agree to sign defender Varane from Real Madrid

Liverpool will look to sign Wolves' Spain winger Adama Traore, 25, in a cut-price £30m deal. (Star) external-link

Arsenal have made an ambitious inquiry to Serie A champions Inter Milan for Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 23. (Telegraph) external-link

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, is in no hurry to decide his future, whether it lies at Old Trafford or elsewhere. The France World Cup winner has 12 months remaining on his deal. (90min) external-link

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's hopes of making further additions to his Manchester United squad is likely to hinge on the futures of Pogba and England winger Jesse Lingard, 28. (Telegraph) external-link

Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 27, will seek clarification over his future at Manchester United after they reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign France centre-back Raphael Varane. (ESPN) external-link

West Ham are waiting to see whether Manchester United's English defender Phil Jones, 29, would be willing to join them on a free transfer with a contract based on incentives. (Eurosport) external-link

Tottenham remain in talks to sign Argentina centre-back Cristian Romero, 23, but are unwilling to meet Atalanta's £47m asking price. (Guardian) external-link

Manchester City have agreed a deal to send Japanese forward Ryotaro Meshino, 23, on loan to Portuguese top-flight side Estoril Praia. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor are keen on signing Chelsea's Belgium international striker Michy Batshuayi, 27, on a season-long loan deal. (Milliyet - in Turkish) external-link

Last summer's £35m sale of Portuguese striker Fabio Silva from Porto to Wolves is being investigated by Portuguese authorities. (Correio da Manha - in Portuguese) external-link

Newcastle are increasingly hopeful of signing English midfielder Joe Willock, 21, on another loan deal from Arsenal. (Mail) external-link

However, French side Monaco have been in touch with Willock's entourage about a move, which would offer the player the chance of Champions League football. (Foot Mercato via Inside Futbol) external-link

Hearts are interested in signing Everton's 22-year-old Congo-born midfielder Beni Baningime. (Liverpool Echo) external-link