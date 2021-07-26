Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United will sign Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane on a four-year deal with an option of a fifth year, but a date for the 28-year-old's medical is unclear because of quarantine restrictions. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle are pushing to sign former England Under-21 defender Axel Tuanzebe, 23, from Manchester United. (Telegraph) external-link

Juventus are keen to sell Aaron Ramsey this summer as the Wales midfielder, 30, is seen by the club as a financial burden. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mail) external-link

Ben White is expected to have his Arsenal medical on Wednesday with a £50m deal for the England defender, 23, having been agreed with Brighton last week. (Sky Sports) external-link

Romelu Lukaku is happy at Inter Milan and the Belgium striker, 28, is not planning on leaving the club this summer, despite interest from Chelsea. (Express) external-link

Tottenham are stepping up their attempts to sign Atalanta's Argentine centre-back Cristian Romero, 23, for £40m. (Telegraph) external-link

Aston Villa's bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Jamaican winger Leon Bailey has been complicated by Leicester, Everton, Wolves and Southampton showing an interest in the 23-year-old, who could be available for £30m. (90min) external-link

Juventus have told Cristiano Ronaldo they expect him to stay at the club this season. The Portugal forward, 36, has been linked with a move as he has just one year left on his contract. (Sky Sports) external-link

Barcelona are yet to receive any contact from clubs interested in signing France forward Antoine Griezmann, 30. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Xherdan Shaqiri looks set to leave Liverpool this summer, with Napoli and Lazio among the clubs keen to sign the Switzerland winger, 29. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal are considering a move for Portuguese winger Matchoi Djalo, 18, who is available for about £1m from Pacos de Ferreira. (Sun) external-link

West Ham are keen on signing Denmark defender Jens Styger Larsen, 30, who is in the final year of his contract at Udinese and would cost £4.2m. (Football.London) external-link

Former West Ham and Stoke forward Marko Arnautovic, 32, will arrive in Italy this week - the Austrian is completing a move from Chinese side Shanghai Port to Bologna. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle's Japan striker Yoshinori Muto, 29, is in talks to join Greek side Aris Salonika, after spending last season on loan at Spanish club Eibar. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

League One Wycombe are in advanced talks to sign Welsh striker Sam Vokes, 31, from Championship side Stoke. (Football Insider) external-link