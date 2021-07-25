Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with Real Madrid to sign France defender Raphael Varane, 28, for about 50m euros (£42m). (Marca) external-link

United also believe they may be able to sign Spain midfielder Saul Niguez from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid for about £45m. The 26-year-old has also been linked with Barcelona and Juventus. (Mail) external-link

Borussia Dortmund appear set to seal a £26m move for Liverpool target Donyell Malen, 22. They view the PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands forward as a direct replacement for England forward Jadon Sancho after the 21-year-old's move to Manchester United. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Argentina winger Erik Lamela, 29, is close to finalising his move from Tottenham to Sevilla, with Spain winger Bryan Gil, 20, moving in the opposite direction. (Marca) external-link

Newcastle may turn to Chelsea and England midfielder Ross Barkley, 27, if they fail to sign his compatriot Joe Willock, 21, from Arsenal. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Juventus have scheduled new talks with Sassuolo as they step up their pursuit of Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who has also been linked with Arsenal. (Goal) external-link

Paris St-Germain have held talks with Kalidou Koulibaly's agent as they weigh up a move for the 30-year-old Napoli and Senegal defender. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Spain playmaker Isco, 29, will not be offered a new contract by Real Madrid. His current deal expires next summer. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury, 23, is pushing for a loan move to Newcastle. The former England Under-21 international sees it as a chance to play regular first-team football. (Northern Echo) external-link

Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, 20, showed off his vocal talents by belting out a karaoke classic at a bar in Norwich, where he is on loan this term. (Sun) external-link