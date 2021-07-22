Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are prepared to offer one of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, 24, Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez, 30, Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 26, or England attacker Raheem Sterling, 26, as part of a deal to tempt Tottenham to sell England captain Harry Kane. (FourFourTwo) external-link

Kane could be set to earn a £400,000-a-week deal at Manchester City with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy having sanctioned his departure last week. (Sun) external-link

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, is set to reject Paris St-Germain's latest contract offer and has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid, despite the French club's pursuit of 28-year-old Manchester United midfielder and international team-mate Paul Pogba. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Pogba is expected to leave Manchester United this summer after rejecting a £350,000-a-week deal with the Premier League club not prepared to let him run down his contract and leave for free in 2022. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United are also struggling to reach an agreement with Real Madrid to sign France centre-back Raphael Varane, 28. The La Liga club are demanding £50m for the defender with United only willing to pay £40m. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool are one of several European clubs weighing up a potential move for AC Milan's Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 24. (Gazzetta dello Sport) external-link

Newcastle are confident of securing Southampton and Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina, 27, after holding talks with a number of midfield targets who are out of the club's price range. (Northern Echo) external-link

Eden Hazard, 30, has already made his feelings clear that a return to Chelsea is out of the question after Spanish media reported the Belgium midfielder had been offered to the Blues as Real Madrid look to offload him. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal have been told by Sheffield United to raise their offer for 32-year-old Aaron Ramsdale to more than £32m after having two bids rejected for the goalkeeper. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Atalanta are interested in signing Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez, 25, as part of a deal that could see Argentina centre-back Cristian Romero, 23, move to Tottenham this summer. (Gianluigi Longari for Sportitalia) external-link

Chelsea have opened talks with 21-year-old English right-back Dujon Sterling over a new contract. Chelsea's development squad coaches are understood to be impressed with Sterling's recovery and return to full fitness following a career-threatening injury. (football.london) external-link

Chelsea are also interested in Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 34, who is a free agent after his Manchester United contract expired, as the Blues continue their search for a third-choice stopper to provide cover for Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is close to completing a move to Roma with the Serie A club keen for the Switzerland captain, 28, to join in time for their pre-season tour of Portugal next week. (Daily Mail) external-link

Aston Villa could make an offer for River Plate's 21-year-old Argentina forward Julian Alvarez over the next week. (TNT Sports - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham and United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, 23, is the subject of interest from Newcastle, who are keen to land a centre-back after Brentford won the race to sign Celtic's Norway international defender Kristoffer Ajer, 23. (90Min) external-link