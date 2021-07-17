Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are expected to make a formal offer for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, 28, this week, but are not prepared to meet the £50m price tag for a player who has one year left on his contract. (Daily Mail) external-link

France international Varane is in high demand, with Chelsea considering joining United and Paris St-Germain in the race to sign the centre-back. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United have also been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid's Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior, 21, as the Spanish side try to raise funds before making a move for Paris St-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe. (Mirror) external-link

Harry Kane's England team-mates believe the 27-year-old may not attend Tottenham pre-season training in a bid to force a move to Manchester City this summer. (The Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham want to sign Roma attacking midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, 25, although it is unclear whether or not the Italy international would be keen on a move to England. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness) external-link

Fenerbahce are in talks with West Ham over a £2m deal for the Hammers' 31-year-old Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko. (Football Insider) external-link

England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 31, is set to sign a new deal with Liverpool. The Reds captain's current deal at Anfield runs until 2023. (Mirror) external-link

Brazilian left-back Alex Telles has played down talk that he could leave Manchester United this summer by saying it is "a pleasure to be at" Old Trafford. The 28-year-old, who joined United from Porto last year, has been linked with Roma and Inter Milan. (Goal) external-link

Romelu Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello has assured Inter Milan fans that the Belgian striker, 28, will not leave the San Siro this summer despite financial issues at the Serie A champions. (FCInterNews - in Italian) external-link

Mauro Icardi is open to leaving Paris St-Germain for Juventus this summer. The Argentine striker, 28, spent seven years in Serie A with Inter Milan before joining the French side in 2019. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Juventus have also expressed interest in re-signing Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who has struggled for game time since joining Barcelona from the Italian giants in 2020. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool may have to move quickly if they are to beat Borussia Dortmund to the signing of PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen. In order to buy the 22-year-old, Jurgen Klopp would first have to offload fringe players from the squad. (Daily Express) external-link

Crystal Palace are set to beat Leeds in the race to sign Peterborough's Portuguese forward Adler Nascimento, 16, who also previously attracted interest from Wolves and Brighton. (Daily Mail) external-link

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has passed a medical before the 34-year-old Bosnian's proposed move to Everton. (Talksport) external-link

Brexit could help Manchester United land 30-year-old Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Tripper, as La Liga regulations surrounding British players have recently expired. (Daily Express) external-link

While Brexit might boost United's transfer hopes, Gareth Bale, 32, faces an uncertain future after his loan spell at Tottenham ended, as Real Madrid are only permitted to have three non-European Union players in their squad in line with La Liga regulations. (Mirror) external-link

Were Trippier to join United, Atletico Madrid will move for Norwich and England Under-21 full-back Max Aarons, who may cost the Spanish champions about £25m. (Mirror) external-link