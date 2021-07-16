Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 27, and Aston Villa forward Jack Grealish, 25, remain Manchester City's top summer targets and the Premier League champions are determined to sign both England internationals. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Villa playmaker Grealish, however, is still expected to sign a new deal with the West Midlands club. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Real Madrid will have to "put up with" Wales forward Gareth Bale for another season as they have not received any offers for the 32-year-old who spent last season on loan at Tottenham. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Brighton over a deal for England defender Ben White, 23, which is worth about £50m. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Crystal Palace hope efforts made to strengthen the squad under new manager Patrick Vieira will be enough to convince Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 28, to remain at the club. (Standard) external-link

Inter Milan have stepped up efforts to sign Spanish defender Hector Bellerin from Arsenal, but the Italian champions want the 26-year-old on a one-year loan with option to make it permanent next summer, while the Gunners want about £15m. (Sun) external-link

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, who has been linked with a return to Manchester United and a move to Paris St-Germain, is set to remain at Juventus next season with talk of a potential new one-year deal which could include a pay cut. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo could turn to his former club Wolves in search of summer recruits, with Ivory Coast defender Willy Boly, 30, and 25-year-old Portugal forward Daniel Podence linked with a move to north London. (talkSport) external-link

Arsenal remain interested in Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, after his loan spell last season and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is ready to pounce if Real Madrid are open to letting him go again. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Burnley have beaten European champions Chelsea in the race to sign 34-year-old Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey after his Crystal Palace exit. (Football Insider) external-link

Harry Wilson is among 10 players that Liverpool want to sell and will accept £10m for the 24-year-old Wales forward, who has been linked with Brentford, West Brom and Benfica. (Mirror) external-link

Sassuolo are lining up Liverpool's 25-year-old Serbia midfielder Marko Grujic as a potential replacement if Italy international Manuel Locatelli, 23, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Juventus, leaves this summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Atletico Madrid's 26-year-old Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, who has been linked with Barcelona as part of a swap deal for 30-year-old Antoine Griezmann, has Liverpool and Manchester United interested in him as well. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Atletico remains frontrunners to sign Griezmann, but Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have been made aware that the France forward has been made available for a "low fee". At least two unnamed Premier League clubs have spoken to his agent in the past month. (90min) external-link

Liverpool could be tempted to make a move for Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar, 23, who has been linked with Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United. (ESPN) external-link

England defender Kieran Trippier, 30 is optimistic about joining Manchester United from Atletico Madrid this summer and made plans to relocate before Euro 2020 began. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Valencia are among a number of Spanish clubs interested in Leeds United's 27-year-old forward Helder Costa. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Aston Villa have had an approach for Northampton Town's 19-year-old English forward Caleb Chukwuemeka rejected. (Mail) external-link

AZ Alkmaar's Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has attracted interest from Jose Mourinho's Roma, French club Rennes and Arsenal, who see the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for Roma-linked Switzerland international Granit Xhaka, 28. (De Telegraaf - via Team Talk) external-link

North Macedonia defender Ezgjan Alioski, 29, is poised to join Galatasaray as a free agent on a three-year deal after turning down two offers of a new contract from Leeds United. (Football Insider) external-link