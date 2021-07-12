Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are close to agreeing personal terms with Real Madrid's France defender Raphael Varane, 27, who has been a long-term transfer target to partner Harry Maguire. (Daily Mail) external-link

Hector Bellerin has told Arsenal he wants to leave in the summer transfer window. The 26-year-old Spain defender, who is the longest-serving member of Mikel Arteta's first-team squad, is hoping for a move to Inter Milan. (Metro) external-link

Manchester City have ruled out a move for Barcelona's France striker Antoine Griezmann, 30, but will step up their interest in Borussia Dortmund and Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland, 20, and Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane. (The Sun) external-link

Chelsea are set to make a 'big offer' for Haaland, in a bid to bolster their attacking options. (Daily Star) external-link

Griezmann could be heading back to former club Atletico Madrid, with a prospective swap with Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 26. (Daily Express) external-link

Real Madrid midfielder Isco's tweet - since deleted - hints that the Spain player will be leaving when the last 12 months of his contract are up, with interest registered from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli. (Daily Mirror) external-link

Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers both appear to be in the frame for 23-year-old Fulham defender Antonee Robinson. (Daily Mirror) external-link

'I won't apologise for who I am' Marcus Rashford posts emotional message after racist abuse

Juventus are targeting Manchester City's Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, 24. The Italian club also have Everton's Italy striker Moise Kean on their shortlist. (Tuttosport, via Daily Mail) external-link

Former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney is giving Jamaica forward Ravel Morrison, 20, a career lifeline by letting him train at Derby County. (The Sun) external-link

Arsenal are edging closer to deals for Lyon's 23-year-old France midfielder Houssem Aouar and Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, 21, from Anderlecht. Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, 24, is also in their sights.(The Sun) external-link

New Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is lining up English goalkeeper Remi Matthews, 27, who has just been released by League One Sunderland. (Daily Mirror) external-link