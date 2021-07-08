Transfer rumours: Traore, Bellerin, Pogba, Olsen, Lenglet
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Liverpool have made an approach for Wolves and Spain winger Adama Traore, 25. (Football Insider)
Hector Bellerin, 26, wants to quit Arsenal and join Italian champions Inter Milan. The Spanish full-back was linked with a move away from the Emirates last term and Paris St-Germain then mentioned as the most likely destination. (FourFourTwo)
West Ham face competition for Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen, with Atletico Madrid and Lille keen. The Sweden international, 31, was in fine form during a season-long loan at Everton last season and his displays at Euro 2020 have attracted the Hammers. (AS, via WestHamZone)
Paris St-Germain believe they can land Paul Pogba for a cut-price £50million as they plot a raid for the 28-year-old Manchester United and France midfielder. (Star)
Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, 69, is expected to take over from 51-year-old Frank de Boer as the Netherlands coach. (NOS)
Chelsea's France striker Olivier Giroud, 34, is on the verge of signing a two-year contract with Italian outfit AC Milan. (Mail)
Tottenham are considering a bid for highly-rated Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix. The Frenchman, 21, joined the Bundesliga side from Sochaux last summer and has been likened to Rio Ferdinand. (The Boot Room)
Manchester United winger Tahith Chong is nearing a deal to join Birmingham on loan. The 21-year-old Dutchman has been out on loan in the past couple of years at Belgian outfit Club Brugge and German side Werder Bremen. (Telegraph)
Juventus right-back Danilo, 29, revealed he would like Gabriel Jesus - his ex-Manchester City team-mate and fellow Brazilian - to join him in Turin, with the 24-year-old striker linked with the Serie A side. (Sports Illustrated)
Tottenham, Leeds and Leicester City target Mikkel Damsgaard is set to become a Premier League player next season with the Denmark star's agent in talks with a number of English clubs. Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero said the forward, 21, has increased in value following impressive performances at the Euros. (HITC)
Everton boss Rafa Benitez is keen on taking French defender Clement Lenglet, 26, from Barcelona. (Fichajes)
Tottenham are frontrunners to sign Bologna and Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, 22. (Football Insider)
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told Anfield bosses the three players he wants this summer, including France winger Kingsley Coman. The 25-year-old Bayern Munich star could cost the Reds up to £86m. (Mirror)
Meanwhile, the Reds are also chasing the Netherlands international Donyell Malen after the 22-year-old PSV Eindhoven shone at Euro 2020. (Express)
Leeds are trying to sign Lyon and Ivory Coast defender Maxwel Cornet, 24. (Olympique et Lyonnais)
Marcelo Bielsa's men still want to take English winger Ryan Kent, 24, from Rangers. (Athletic)
- Was 2016 the ultimate year for music? James Acaster tries to convince other comedians it was
- Death in Ice Valley: Some graves hold more secrets than others...