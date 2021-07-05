Last updated on .From the section Sport

Pre-covid crowds could be seen again from the start of the Premier League season in August

Capacity crowds are set to return to sport events in England from 19 July without the legal requirement of vaccine passports.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the plan to end all Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The move, which will be voted upon on 12 July, would end social distancing and the mandatory use of face masks.

It means there could be full stadiums for the start of the Premier League season in August.

However, the PM said some venues may choose to make use of the NHS vaccine passport service should they wish.

Wimbledon has seen an increase of crowds this week, with Centre Court at 75% capacity. The All England Club have confirmed they will increase this to 100% for the quarter-finals, the semis and finals on both Court one and Centre Court.

There will also be hope for full stadiums during England's Test series against India starting on August 4, as well as at Glorious Goodwood at the end of July.

A government report showed just eight Covid-19 cases were identified among 30,000 fans who attended football pilot events in April and May.