Barcelona are willing to release Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 31, and 27-year-old French defender Samuel Umtiti from their contracts as neither player fits into manager Ronald Koeman's plans. (Goal) external-link

Pjanic is being linked with a move to Tottenham, who are set to beat long-time admirers Manchester United to his signature. (Express) external-link

Tottenham and Barcelona are interested in Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne, who has starred for Italy at Euro 2020, with the 30-year-old yet to sign an extension to his contract that runs until 2022. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona will now accept less for Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho than they paid Liverpool in add-ons when the 29-year-old joined the La Liga side as his value continues to drop. (Mirror) external-link

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is working on extending his contract at Juventus by one year which would tie the 36-year-old Portugal forward down to the Serie A side until 2023. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan, who spent last season on loan at Arsenal, is close to signing for Real Sociedad after an undisclosed fee was agreed for the 29-year-old Australian. (Sky Sports) external-link

Former Newcastle defender Steve Howey says the club must sign English midfielder Joe Willock, 21, this summer or risk being priced out of a potential move for the Arsenal player further down the line. (Chronicle) external-link

Manchester City's French left-back Benjamin Mendy, 26, is reportedly on Inter Milan's shortlist this summer. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde is an alternative for Manchester United should the Premier League side fail to land the 22-year-old's compatriot Raphael Varane, 28, from Real Madrid. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona's Spanish left-back Junior Firpo, 24, is close to completing a permanent move to Leeds United. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link