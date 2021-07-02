Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United have handed Tottenham and Arsenal a boost in the race to sign Sevilla's Jules Kounde by cooling their interest in the 22-year-old France centre-back and focussing on a deal for Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, 28. (Dean Jones via Express) external-link

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United are considering offering up 28-year-old midfielder Paul Pogba as part of a deal to sign his France team-mate Varane. (AS) external-link

Arsenal are keeping tabs on ex-Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos and have asked to be kept in the loop regarding the 35-year-old Spain international's talks with Paris St-Germain. (Goal) external-link

Ramos rejected a a £10m offer from Manchester United after talks with the Red Devils and now looks set to join PSG on a two-year deal. (Mirror) external-link

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 30, is determined to remain at Manchester United despite competition for places at Old Trafford increasing following the return of former England stopper Tom Heaton, 35, after his release from Aston Villa. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Belgium centre-back Toby Alderweireld, 32 has told Tottenham he is looking to leave the club and Spurs are unlikely to stand in his way if they receive a suitable offer. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal are closely following Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, 23, but the Gunners face competition from Liverpool, Lazio and Napoli for the Norway international's signature. (Sun) external-link

Newly appointed Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants to meet Harry Kane, 27, to discuss the England international's future with Spurs before the wantaway striker goes on holiday after Euro 2020. (ESPN) external-link

Arsenal are close to sealing a deal for Benfica's 21-year-old left-back Nuno Tavares with the Portugal Under-21 international flying to England to complete the move. (Sun) external-link

Sassuolo are hoping to keep 26-year-old Italy winger Domenico Berardi, a player that club chief executive Giovanni Carnevali has described as a "symbol", amid interest from Liverpool and Tottenham. (Radio 24, via Goal) external-link

Tottenham have opened negotiations with Bologna over a deal for 22-year-old Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. (Football London) external-link

Manchester United have ended efforts to sign 24-year-old Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele after the France international was ruled out for up to four months with a leg injury. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea are poised to make a move for Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, 34, who is a free agent after his contract with Crystal Palace expired last month. (Express) external-link

Arsenal have offered forward Reiss Nelson, 21, a new deal with the view of again sending him out on loan, with Olympiakos among the clubs interested in taking the England Under-21 international who previously had a spell at Hoffenheim. (Sun) external-link

West Ham are continuing talks with defender Vladimir Coufal, 28, over an improved new deal, but the Czech Republic international has so far been disappointed by what he has been offered. (Sky Sports) external-link

Leeds United have recommenced their pursuit of England Under-21 winger Noni Madueke, 19, from PSV Eindhoven. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool's 21-year-old Canadian forward Liam Millar is set to join Basel in a £1.3m move. (Goal) external-link

Beijing Guoan's Croatian boss Slaven Bilic, 52, who previously managed West Ham and West Brom in the Premier League, is being linked with the job at Fenerbahce. (Hurriyet, via Sun) external-link

Leicester have ended their pursuit of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, 23. (Leicester Mercury) external-link