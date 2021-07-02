Last updated on .From the section Sport

Sport England chief executive Tim Hollingsworth previously held the same position with the British Paralympic Association

Sport governing bodies have been told they need to improve diversity in their organisations or face losing funding.

Funding bodies Sport England and UK Sport also want to see directors appointed to oversee athlete welfare.

The demands follow recent failures and allegations across several sports.

"Today marks a milestone in the evolution of our sector, the way it is run and how we ensure fairness and inclusion for all," said Sport England chief executive Tim Hollingsworth.

The new requirements have come from a strengthening of the code of sports governance, following an "extensive consultation involving hundreds of organisations".

Sport England allocates government and National Lottery funding to grassroots sport, while UK Sport does the same for elite-level sport.

The updating of their code means publicly-funded organisations will have to produce a Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan (DIAP) to show how they are getting more women, disabled people and people from ethnic minority backgrounds involved in the running of sport.

"If a sustained lack of commitment or progress is not evident, this will be deemed non-compliant and withdrawal of funding will be actively considered," the funding bodies warned.

The requirement for organisations to appoint directors to oversee welfare and safety follows numerous allegations and investigations into the mistreatment of athletes in a range of sports, including cycling, bobsleigh and gymnastics.

A survey last year of British Olympic and Paralympic athletes found fewer than half of the elite believed there were consequences for inappropriate behaviour.

"The review has presented some clear next steps and we look forward to working with our partners and stakeholders to keep pushing up the standards of how high-performance sport is led and managed," added UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday.

The review showed there had been increases in representation on boards since the original code was produced in 2016, but the bodies said: "While progress has taken place, the review highlighted the need for organisations working in sport and physical activity to do more and go further."