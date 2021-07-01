Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain are in advanced talks to sign Spain defender Sergio Ramos on a free transfer after the 35-year-old's Real Madrid contract expired. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester United are keen to sign a striker and have identified Everton's England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, as the ideal candidate. (Sun) external-link

England midfielder Declan Rice, 22, has turned down two contract offers from West Ham United and wants to be kept informed of any potential interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City. (Guardian) external-link

New Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been told captain Harry Kane, 27, will not be sold without his blessing, although the England striker is expected to reiterate his desire to leave the club this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Everton are hoping to beat Arsenal to the £50m signing of Brighton defender Ben White, 23, with the Gunners having already had two bids rejected for the England centre-back. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona hope to finalise the sale of Spanish defender Junior Firpo, 24, to Leeds United in the coming days and also plan to move Miralem Pjanic out on loan, with Tottenham and Juventus interested in the 31-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder. (Sport) external-link

Liverpool are monitoring Brighton's 24-year-old Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma and Ajax and Netherlands' Ryan Gravenberch, 19, as they seek a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined Paris St-Germain earlier this summer. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Tottenham are set to rival Everton in an attempt to sign 28-year-old England defender Conor Coady from Wolves. (Football Insider) external-link

Spurs have also offered Bologna 15m euros (£12.9m) plus add-ons for Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, 22, who has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Atalanta. (Athletic) external-link

Arsenal are keen to sell Willian, 32, this summer but the Brazil winger's wage demands are putting off potential bidders. (Football London) external-link

Leeds have opened talks with Cagliari over a 30m euros (£25.7m) deal for Uruguay midfielder Nahitan Nandez, 25. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot from Manchester United. AC Milan are already in talks over a permanent deal for the 22-year-old, who had a loan spell with the Italian club last season. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Former England defender Ryan Bertrand, 31, has agreed a two-year deal with Leicester City after leaving Southampton when his contract expired. (Sky Sports) external-link

Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt, 26, is set for a reunion with former Tykes boss Valerien Ismael at West Bromwich Albion after the midfielder turned down the offer of a new contract. (Mirror) external-link