As domestic seasons end around Europe, clubs are beginning to reshape their squads.

For all of the latest rumours, check out today's gossip column, for a full list of transfers made in June, visit this page, or take a look at our collation of club released and retained lists.

More news this month: Get updates from every team and competition - managerial changes - collated National League news

1 July

English Football League

George Dobson [Sunderland - Charlton] Free

Transfers page archive

2021: January - February to April - May - June

2020: January - February to July - August - September - October to December

2019: January - February to April - May - June - July - August - September - October to December

2018: January - February to May - June - July - August - September to December

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs, along with selected deals from overseas. Unless otherwise stated, all transfers will be formally completed on 1 July.