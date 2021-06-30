Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are planning to hold talks with England forward Raheem Sterling over his future, with the 26-year-old having two years left on his contract with the Premier League champions. (Mail) external-link

With a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho having been agreed, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 22, Villarreal's 24-year-old defender Pau Torres and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 27, top Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's wishlist. (Guardian) external-link

Sancho will be handed the number seven shirt at United, currently worn by Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, 34. (Metro) external-link

United are also interested in Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka, 26, whose contract with the Bundesliga champions is due to expire in 2022. (Bild - in German) external-link

However, United and Liverpool are likely to be priced out of a move for French winger Kingsley Coman after Bayern set a £77m asking price for the 25-year-old. (Bild) external-link

Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has taken over from sporting director Leonardo in talks to get France striker Kylian Mbappe to extend his contract with the club. The 22-year-old's current deal runs until 2022. (L'Equipe, via Get French Football News) external-link

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich remains confident the Blues can secure the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, this summer. (Express) external-link

Portugal Under-21 left-back Nuno Tavares, 21, will have a medical at Arsenal before joining the Gunners for £7m from Benfica. (Goal) external-link

Chelsea have made a final offer to sign Manchester United forward Lauren James, 19, the sister of Blues full-back Reece James. (Goal) external-link

Leicester face competition from AC Milan in the race to sign Sassuolo and Italy winger Domenico Berardi, 26, who has impressed for the Azzurri at Euro 2020. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle United have made a £1.5m bid for Wolves defender Dion Sanderson as they compete with Sunderland to sign the 21-year-old English player. (Mail) external-link

RB Leipzig will let Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer leave the club in a cut-price deal this summer, with Arsenal, AC Milan and Roma all interested in the 27-year-old playmaker. (Bild - in German) external-link

Rangers captain James Tavernier is the subject of interest from Manchester United, Brighton, Norwich and Arsenal. The 29-year-old Englishman signed a contract extension in April, tying him to the Scottish champions until 2024. (90min) external-link