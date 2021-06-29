Transfer rumours: Grealish, Ronaldo, Rabiot, Xhaka, Harrison, Abraham
Aston Villa are hopeful of tying captain Jack Grealish, 25, down to a new £150,000-a-week deal amid interest from Premier League champions Manchester City in the England midfielder. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Juventus expect striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, to make a decision on his future soon following Portugal's elimination from Euro 2020. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract at the Serie A side runs until 2022. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Manchester United sent a scout to watch France and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 26, as the world champions lost their Euro 2020 last-16 encounter with Switzerland on Monday night. (Star)
Juventus have entered the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka with Serie A rivals Roma also said to be interested in the 28-year-old Switzerland captain. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Crystal Palace, Southampton and Norwich City are eyeing a deal for Borussia Dortmund's 29-year-old Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney, whose contract with the German side expires in 2022. (Sky Germany - in German)
English midfielder Jack Harrison, 24, is expected to complete a permanent move to Leeds United this week having been on loan with them from Manchester City for the past three seasons. (Manchester Evening News)
Leeds are also set to complete the signing of Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo, 24, after edging out several Premier League and Serie A clubs to land the former Spain under-21 international. (Goal)
Arsenal are expected to submit an official bid for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 23, after he returns home from Euro 2020 duty with England. (Sheffield Star)
Aston Villa are interested in signing Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe on loan for the 2021-22 season with the 23-year-old having had two previous loan spells at Villa Park. (Football Insider)
Villa also remain keen on Chelsea's England striker Tammy Abraham, 23, whose £40m price-tag will be too expensive for West Ham. (Eurosport)
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is reluctant to pay a fee for players over the age of 27 which has resulted in talks with Southampton over signing Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina, who is 28 in September, hitting a stumbling block. (Mail)
Swansea City right-back Connor Roberts has emerged as a target for Burnley, with the 25-year-old Wales international having just one year left on his contract with the Championship side. (Mail)
