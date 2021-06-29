Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Aston Villa are hopeful of tying captain Jack Grealish, 25, down to a new £150,000-a-week deal amid interest from Premier League champions Manchester City in the England midfielder. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Juventus expect striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, to make a decision on his future soon following Portugal's elimination from Euro 2020. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract at the Serie A side runs until 2022. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United sent a scout to watch France and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 26, as the world champions lost their Euro 2020 last-16 encounter with Switzerland on Monday night. (Star) external-link

Juventus have entered the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka with Serie A rivals Roma also said to be interested in the 28-year-old Switzerland captain. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Crystal Palace, Southampton and Norwich City are eyeing a deal for Borussia Dortmund's 29-year-old Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney, whose contract with the German side expires in 2022. (Sky Germany - in German) external-link

English midfielder Jack Harrison, 24, is expected to complete a permanent move to Leeds United this week having been on loan with them from Manchester City for the past three seasons. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Leeds are also set to complete the signing of Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo, 24, after edging out several Premier League and Serie A clubs to land the former Spain under-21 international. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal are expected to submit an official bid for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 23, after he returns home from Euro 2020 duty with England. (Sheffield Star) external-link

Aston Villa are interested in signing Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe on loan for the 2021-22 season with the 23-year-old having had two previous loan spells at Villa Park. (Football Insider) external-link

Villa also remain keen on Chelsea's England striker Tammy Abraham, 23, whose £40m price-tag will be too expensive for West Ham. (Eurosport) external-link

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is reluctant to pay a fee for players over the age of 27 which has resulted in talks with Southampton over signing Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina, who is 28 in September, hitting a stumbling block. (Mail) external-link

Swansea City right-back Connor Roberts has emerged as a target for Burnley, with the 25-year-old Wales international having just one year left on his contract with the Championship side. (Mail) external-link