Manchester City may turn their attention to Barcelona and France forward Antoine Griezmann, 30, as an alternative to 27-year-old Tottenham striker Harry Kane. (Fichajes, in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United have offered Jesse Lingard a new three-year deal as the England midfielder, 28, attracts interest from West Ham. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool are "definitely interested" in signing Bayern Munich and France forward Kingsley Coman and are in contact with the 25-year-old's management. (Sport 1 via Metro) external-link

Inter Milan have contacted Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin's agents with the Italian club targeting the 26-year-old Spain international as a replacement for Achraf Hakimi. (Gianluca di Marzio, in Italian) external-link

Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka has all but confirmed his exit from the Premier League club to AS Roma during a Euro 2020 press conference. (90 min) external-link

Manchester United are meeting with the agents of Rennes' 18-year-old French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga next week to thrash out a deal. (RMC, via Mirror) external-link

West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson could be on his way back to Lazio after the club opened talks to re-sign the Brazilian 28-year-old. (Mail) external-link

Borussia Dortmund will target PSV Eindhoven's English forward Noni Madueke, 19, as a replacement for Jadon Sancho, who is expected to join Manchester United in a £77m deal. (Ruhr Nachrichten, in German) external-link

Southampton are close to completing the signing of Brest's French defender Romain Perraud, 23, and are also interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong, 24. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Two years after turning Arsenal down, Leicester and Belgium midfielder Dennis Praet, 27, could sign for them this summer. (Express) external-link

Brighton and England defender Ben White, 23, says he does not know what is "true" when it comes to the rumour he is moving to Arsenal for £50m. (TalkSport) external-link

Arsenal have registered interest in Lille and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches and have asked the French club to keep them up to date with any developments surrounding the 23-year-old. (90 min) external-link

Liverpool have rejected a bid from Swiss club FC Basel for 21-year-old Canadian forward Liam Millar and want in excess of £1m for the striker. (Goal) external-link

Spain midfielder Marcos Llorente says he is happy at Atletico Madrid and the 26-year-old intends to stay at the Spanish club this summer. (AS, in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United have had an informal offer for Sevilla and France centre-back Jules Kounde, 22, rejected by the La Liga side. (Express) external-link

Newly-promoted Premiership side Brentford are set to sign 24-year-old English defender Joe Worrall from Nottingham Forest following their failure to secure Manchester City's Taylor Harwood-Bellis. (Sun) external-link

Rangers' Scotland Under-19 midfielder Ciaran Dickson, 19, is set to join Burnley. (Sun) external-link

Fulham manager Scott Parker, 40, will leave his role in the next 48 hours to take charge of Bournemouth, with current Cherries boss Jonathan Woodgate, 41, told his contract will not be renewed at the end of the month. (Sky Sports) external-link