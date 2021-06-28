Transfer rumours: Ramos, Bale, Camavinga, Patricio, Belotti, Gilmour, Greenwood

Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 35, is assessing approaches he has received from Manchester City, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich before taking a decision on his future. (ESPN)external-link

Tottenham Hotspur do not have an option to extend Wales forward Gareth Bale's loan with them for a second season and the 31-year-old is expected to return to parent club Real Madrid, where he has 12 months left on his contract. (Evening Standard)external-link

Rennes say they have had no offer for French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, despite the 18-year-old being linked to Manchester United and Paris St-Germain. (Metro)external-link

Roma are close to agreeing a deal to sign Portugal keeper Rui Patricio, 33, from Wolves. (Sky Sports)external-link

Arsenal are keen on Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti, but AC Milan, Fiorentina, Napoli and Roma are also looking at the 27-year-old. (Tuttosport, via 90Min)external-link

Inter Milan's Uruguayan forward Martin Satriano, 20, is attracting interest from Arsenal, Everton, Tottenham and Everton. (Mail)external-link

Leicester City are one of a number of clubs interested in a summer move for 26-year-old Italy forward Domenico Berardi, who plays for Sassuolo. (Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Leicester Mercury)external-link

Norwich City are closing in on the loan signing of Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, 20, from Chelsea. (Sky Sports)external-link

Liverpool could sign Porto's Brazilian attacking midfielder Otavio, 26, before Wednesday's deadline for his £34m release clause. (Star)external-link

Aston Villa and Norwich are both trying to sign 18-year-old English keeper Matthew Cox from League One side AFC Wimbledon. (Football Insider)external-link

Barcelona are considering offering 29-year-old Spain defender Sergi Roberto, whose current deal runs out in 2022, a two-year contract. (Marca)external-link

West Ham United could appoint Alan Irvine, who was assistant to Hammers boss David Moyes, as the club's director of football. (Football Insider)external-link

Barnsley are in talks with TSV Hartberg boss Markus Schopp about the Austrian becoming their new manager following the departure of Valerien Ismael to West Bromwich Albion. (Sky Sports)external-link

Jamaica want Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, 19, to switch his international allegiance from England. Players under 21 who have not played three competitive games for a country are able to make such a change. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

The back page of The Times

